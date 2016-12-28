Mountain View Park becomes ‘tobacco free’ January 1

Whether you are a frequent user or visitor, only an occasional visitor or go only during ball seasons, those attending Mountain View Park to walk, picnic, play or watch games, etc. will see a change effective this Sunday, January 1.

Residents are reminded that as of the aforementioned date, the park will become “tobacco free” and guests and visitors at the recreational facility are asked to adhere to the new rule, passed in late October.

The new tobacco-less policy was passed on October 27 by a 4-0 vote of the Recreation Park Board’s Executive Committee, and basically cites public health and safety as primary reasons for the move.

The new rule follows similar actions by most all school districts, including Clinton County, that bans smoking and the use of tobacco products on school property…not only indoors but outside its buildings.

The anti-tobacco trend has been ongoing for several years, nationally, statewide and in many local communities, including outdoor recreational facilities, especially where children frequently are found.

In another area situation, the City of Tompkinsville recently passed a no smoking ban on parks and recreational facilities in that city following a request by a local school organization that requested the measure be passed.

The park board’s committee took the action following a presentation and request made by a Clinton County Middle School student, Lauren Little, who addressed the committee at the meeting

Among other reasoning, the student felt smoking had an adverse impact on children, those who have medical issues that may be affected by second-hand smoke and the uncleanliness caused by cigarette butts and tobacco products.

In making the park a tobacco free facility, it was noted the new ban “would be difficult to enforce” and noted rules, regulations or penalties have been set for possible offenders. However, it is hoped that all citizens who use the facility adhere to the ban for the sake of the general public that use the facility throughout the year.