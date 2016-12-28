Pre-school classes will expand to full-day in January

Thanks to initiatives by the Clinton County school district and a state grant catering to early childhood education in Kentucky, at least 30 local youngsters will obtain the benefit of more early education by doubling the amount of time they spend in a preschool classroom setting.

The new Preschool Partnership Grant in the amount of $150,000 will now allow three and-four-year old children to attend a full day of classes, as opposed to the previous one-half day, four days a week, according to Dr. Paula Little, Instructional Supervisor for the district and the person who wrote the original grant application.

The new program, which will officially begin at the start of the new semester on January 4, is for income eligible four year olds, or three year olds with disabilities.

The program will allow the school day to be extended for CCAP (Child Care Assistance Program) students who attend either of three facilities, the Head Start Center, Early Childhood Center preschool, or Mig’s Place Daycare Center, all of which will receive new preschool services under the grant.

The program will provide extra remediation allowing students to stay as late as 5 p.m. and will include parent and family involvement activities and for two weeks next summer there will be a “Jump Start” academy held to prepare the youngsters for advance to kindergarten.

Little explained that the current grant is short and funds must be expended by June 30, 2017. However, she hopes the state legislature, during its upcoming winter session, will re-authorize funding for the program and if so, Clinton County will re-apply in the spring.

Both Little and Early Childhood Principal Sheldon Harlan, who are both excited about the new initiative, noted the program goal was to fill 30 student positions in the three and four year old age group for the extended preschool classes. However, both said if more than 30 students applied, none would be turned down.

As of late last week, the majority of the 30 openings were filled with only a few openings left at that time, but those numbers were expected to rise as applications were still being taken.

Little noted that each preschool teacher and staff would receive four days of intense training in the implementation of creative curriculum and training strategies to help preschool age kids learn.

Each preschool classroom has a teacher and an assistant.

Little said the program will have several positive benefits, primarily giving children a chance for better, more in-depth instruction, to gain more continuity in learning and will get them more accustomed to the school environment.

Bus transportation will continue to be provided for the all-day preschool classes, including those students who stay up to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from around 8 a.m. to normally, 3 p.m. However, some or most parents may chose to drive their students to school. The transportation process between parents and schools is worked out on an individual basis with Marissa Irwin, who is the Recruiter/Family Advocate for the program.

Irwin is the contact person who takes the applications for the all-day program and once the application is completed, she does all the paperwork.

Principal Harlan said that as of last week, there were already 17 current preschool children who had signed up for the all-day program, plus 11 other children have already applied, putting the number at 28 (of the goal of 30) already. He stressed, however, that 30 was only a goal number under the grant, but with three facilities available to provide preschool services, no eligible child would have to be turned down.

“It gives staff more time to teach the kids,” Harlan noted, in echoing Little’s list of benefits the new all-day program will provide students in giving them an earlier start on learning. He also praised Little for writing the grant which led to the program being fully funded.

A director for the program has been recommended and was expected to be finalized early this week, he said.

Superintendent Charlotte Nasief also commented last week on the new program, noting the district was going to try to fund the all-day preschool on its own, but noted the grant came at a very good time.

Nasief also indicated the program will have great benefits, especially in exposing younger children to learn ing earlier and becoming accustomed to the school setting, making them better students in years to come.

Any parent or caregiver interested in the all-day preschool program for their three and/or four year old child may contact Irwin at the Early Childhood Center at 387-4283.