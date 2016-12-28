Students will once again use Cyber Days if needed

The Clinton County School District will once again be using non-traditional, or “cyber” school days, when and if needed, beginning during the second semester in 2017.

The Cyber Days, which allows students to complete course assignments from home–either via computer or work sheets–and still be counted as attending class, was successful in its initial year during the 2016 term.

Last year, all school districts had the option of using up to 10 Cyber Days as class days, but in Clinton County, only about four or five were used locally, according to Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York, who supplied some important information about the relatively new program for students and parents alike.

The district will use all 10 days this year, but only if necessary, and the non-traditional days would not begin until at least four days of school is missed during the school year.

Digital and hard copy material will be available for students on Cyber School Days through a school folder. A folder with lessons will be distributed to each student on Wednesday, January 4. A “one-call” will notify families when the folder is being sent home and also be made to students and staff announcing when a Cyber School Day will be deployed.

Non-traditional school days have been used for at least a couple of years in some districts, with Clinton County to be one of over 40 additional districts that applied to participate last year and even more districts are using Cyber Days this school year.

During the 2014 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly, House Bill 211 was passed and signed into law by then Governor Steve Beshear.

Among many other things the law did, it modified and expanded legislation that created the “Non-Traditional Instruction Pilot.” The “Snow Bound Pilot,” as it came to be known, gave districts that had missed excessive number of days of school due to weather or other emergencies the opportunity to conduct school through virtual or other non-traditional means on days that the district would have normally had to call school off. The district would then show evidence of student participation and student learning and would submit requests to the Kentucky Education Commissioner for approval. If approved, the district would not have to make up those days.

HB 211 removed the 20-day requirement thus making all 173 Kentucky school districts eligible to apply to conduct “non-traditional” student attendance days.

Following are some frequently asked questions and answers pertaining to non-traditional, or cyber school days:

* What is Cyber School Day?

Cyber School Days allow Clinton County schools to provide non-traditional instruction on days when students are not able to attend school due to unforeseen circumstances. On the designated Cyber Days, students will have instructional packets that provide review opportunities and application of previous learning or projects. Depending on the student’s grade level, the packet may contain lessons from reading, language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, and related arts. Lessons in the packets are supported with online resources that can be completed without access to the Internet.

* What are teachers and administrators doing on Cyber School days?

All staff will be expected to keep a log of activities that fulfill their contractual obligations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Principals will discuss with staff prior to the use of any non-traditional days the types of work that will be acceptable. Staff who are able to travel shall report to the school and answer student calls, emails, as well as work in computer labs with any students who might choose to use them.

* Will every snow day be treated as a Cyber Day?

No, we will not count every snow day, or unforeseen circumstance as a Cyber Day. (The) Clinton County School District has been approved to utilize up to 10 Cyber School Days. Cyber School Days will start after the fourth snow day.

How will I know which day is a Cyber Day?

Cyber School Days will be announced during the One-Call that is made to let families know that school has been cancelled for the day. Cyber School Days will also be announced on the district’s website and the local radio station.

* How will students submit their work from the Cyber School Days?

Students will receive copies of the work packets in a Cyber School Day folder. They should return their work to school on the day they return from the missed day.

* What happens if my child misplaces the Cyber School Day lesson?

Cyber School Day lessons will be distributed to students at school. If a student is unable to complete the lesson packet prior to returning to school, he/she will have additional time to make up the missing work by staying after school.

For students, parents and guardians needing more information about Cyber School, visit the school district’s web page and click on the “Cyber School Days” link to see a short video explaining Cyber School.