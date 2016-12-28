Bulldogs claim second straight Twin Lakes Classic championship

Clinton County High School Athletic Director Nick Irwin presented members of the Clinton County High School Bulldogs boys’ basketball team with the championship trophy of the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic last week.

The Bulldogs earned the championship title for the second consecutive year after a three-year long drought in the now 10 year-old event hosted by Clinton County High School.

Clinton County finished the three-day event with a perfect 4-0 record with wins over York Institute, Monterey and Nelson County, before knocking off South Warren in what turned out to be the championship game.

The Bulldogs are playing this week in the Caveland Classic at Edmonson County High School while the Lady Bulldogs will be playing host through Friday in the Best of the Lakes Holiday Classic at Clinton County High School.

See this week’s Sports for more details.