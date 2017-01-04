Freda “Beth” Talbott, 77, passed away December 12, 2016 in New Castle, Indiana. She was the daughter of Walt and Ora Beaty of Byrdstown, Tennessee and wife of the late Kenneth (Bo) Talbott of Albany.

She is survived by a son, Mike (Angela) Talbott; a daughter, Vickie (Tim) Baerenwaid, Miamiburg, OH; two sisters, Joyce Bennett and Katie Graham; two sisters-in-law, Charlene (Jimmy) Guffey; Joann (Gayron) Wallen; a brother-in-law, Howard Talbott; also five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held December 16, 2016 in New Castle, Indiana.