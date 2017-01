Howard Abston, 86, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016 at The Medical Center of Albany. He was the son of the late Robert Love and Mary Smith Abston and was also preceded in death by five sisters, Lovie Groce, Laura Arms, Dorothy Glidewell, Beatrice Hay and Martha Quick.

He is survived by a brother, Hall Abston, Burkesville, Kentucky..

Arrangements were made through Ballou and Stotts Funeral Home of Burkesville. Online condolences may be made at www.balloustotts.com.