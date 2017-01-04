Rev. Paul Rees Shields, 85, Nashville, Tennessee and formerly of Albany, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016. He was the son of the late Rev. C.F. and Almeta Shields, husband of the late Trudy Shields and was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Shields. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Nelda Shields; a daughter, Rebecca Gamble (Ben Carmona); a son, Ronnie (Cindy) Shields; two step-sons, Jeff (Leigh) and Tim (Sandra) Meadows; also 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service was held Friday, December 30, 2016 at The Grace Place (Church) in Hermitage, Tennessee. Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Albany on Saturday, December 31, 2016 with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to The Grace Place Honduras Mission Project, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076. Arrangements were made through Bond Memorial Chapel of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Online condolences may be made at www.bondmemorial.com.