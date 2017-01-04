Jonathan Jouett Jarvis, 56, Albany, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2016 at his residence. He was the son of the late Wendell C. and Anise Mae Jarvis.

He is survived by aunts and uncles, Fidella Pierce, Mary Jarvis Riddle, Cletis Jarvis and David Jarvis, all of Albany; special cousins, Brian Brown, Jackie Pickens and Danny Jarvis and several other cousins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 5, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie McCutchen and Dr. William C. Powell officiating. Final resting place in Tuggle Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are being made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.