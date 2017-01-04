A. C. “Frosty” Graham, 83, Albany, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016 at Clinton County Care and Rehab Center. He was the husband of the late Uthal Polston Graham, a veteran of the U.S. Army, son of the late Oran and Virginia Pierce Graham and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margie Cross and Maina Wary and four brothers, Billy, Hugh Snow, V. A. and Junior Graham.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lesa and Stevie Walker, Monticello, Kentucky; three sisters, Nadean Stanton, Radcliffe, Kentucky; Sylvia Davis and Jean Cooksey, both of Albany; a brother, Bobby Graham, Albany; special grandchildren, Tess Nelson and Adreanna and Gage.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns, Bro. Scott Cooksey and Bro. Tommy R. Hensley officiating. Final resting place in Craig Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the A.C. Graham Memorial Fund. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.