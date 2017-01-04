O. D. “Dee” Beaty, Jr., 83, Albany, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at The Medical Center of Albany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oswald Denton Beaty, Sr. and Sue Taylor Beaty; his first wife, Doris Guffey Beaty, and four siblings, Edsel, Bennis and Jack Beaty and June Beaty Watson. He served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years during the Korean Conflict. He lived in Louisville where he was a barber for 50 years. He owned Dee’s Preston Highway Barber Shop until his retirement in 2004. He was a square dance caller for the Dee-Lightful Dances Square Dance Club in Louisville.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Dickerson Beaty; two daughters, Jo (Bruce Heiman) Beaty and Sonya (Chad) Dumas; two sons, Doug (Vickie) Beaty and Alan (Denise) Beaty; four sisters, Martha Sue (Hughel) Phillips; Jimmie (John) Williams; Lala (Walton) Haddix; Joan (Danny) Groce; also eight grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 30 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany. Memorials are suggested to the Pulaski County Alzheimer Disease Respite Care.