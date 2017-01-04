Christmas At Home serves help to 245 homes

The final numbers are now in and it appears that one of the signature events to assist people in need, the 13th “Christmas at Home” food and toy drive was once again a tremendous success.

Although not a record setting year, with some mixed final numbers of families and/or children assisted, there was overall good news for the wrap-up of the drive.

During the 2016 campaign, a total of 245 households benefitted from the project, eight more than the 237 homes the previous year. And even though the number of children that benefitted was down, from 513 in 2015 to 462 this most recent year, that can be attributed in most part to the number of households benefitting having a lesser number of children in the home than in previous years.

The annual event is sponsored by the City of Albany, WANY radio, the Clinton County News, the Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Fiscal Court and others.

This past year, at least 35 local businesses, churches, groups and organizations donated in some way, either in collecting food and/or toys, or monetary donations and at least 11 businesses, including city hall and the courthouse, had collection boxes in place.

Pam Allred, one of the organizers, also noted that there was also more food and toys as a whole collected for distribution last month. She added there was also more need for food for families who were on the “wish list” than in years past and thanks to donations for all those participating, that need was met.

The majority of volunteers who boxed food, wrapped gifts and handled the distribution were employees of the City of Albany, with a little extra help from a handful of volunteers, as it was noted outside help (other than the city employees) was limited again this year.

Churches, as always, were primarily asked to collect food for families and children who were in need, and the cut-off deadline for contributions was December 12. However, collections were not turned down after that date and deliveries were made by city employees, mostly from the street and water department, from December 15 through the 22nd, with more deliveries to people that were difficult to locate taking place right up to Christmas Day.

Allred and other organizers were pleased with the 2016 Christmas at Home campaign, saying overall it was more successful than the previous years because there was more food and toys to distribute and it reached a higher number of local homes.