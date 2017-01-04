The Year In Review – 2016

A final look back at the events that shaped our lives during the past 12 months

What a year that was. Like the rest of the world, we all watched – often endured and sometimes cringed at the developments on the national scene as we went through the process of electing a new President.

But it was the headlines and developments on the local scene that drew the large share of our attention – the news that shaped and molded our lives and existence in this small, rural southern Kentucky town.

We suffered through storms, praised the “re-birth” of our local hospital, celebrated wins and suffered losses.

Because of developments in 2016, our citizens will later this month (January 24) go to the polls to decide if for the first time since prohibition, we will or will not allow for the legal sale of alcoholic beverages.

As has long been the tradition with the Clinton County News, before we close out the books on the year that was, and get off and running on the year ahead, we would like to offer you, our readers and advertisers, a quick trip down memory lane – at least for the year that we have just put behind us – 2016, with this annual offering of – The Year In Review.

January

January News…The overall numbers of families and children in the 2015 Christmas at Home food and toy drive was down from 2014, but it was still a success as 238 homes and 522 children benefitted from the program.

Thanks to Albany resident Marenda York, Santa has both his boots again, bringing the 2015 Treasure Hunt to an end. York picked up the event’s $2,000 top prize mid-day Monday, January 4 after finding the hidden boot in a permanent city-owned trash can that is located on Cross Street in front of Ferguson Brothers Hardware Store.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announces Paula Little, of Albany, has been appointed to serve on its 15-member Board of Directors. She currently serves as Assistant Superintendent and Supervisor of Instruction for the Clinton County School District. The board’s role is to uphold the Foundation’s mission of addressing the un-met healthcare needs of Kentuckians and provide financial and programmatic oversight.

The recently formed Clinton County Farmer’s Market Association has recently acquired grant money from the Clinton County Community Foundation and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to get the ball rolling on a second location for the Farmer’s Market. The new location will be a 100-foot by 80-foot lot located off Clear Street in the area of the parking lot adjacent to Albany Building Center in downtown Albany.

The Clinton County School Board is now back at full strength as life-long Clinton native Crystal Irwin was recently appointed by the Kentucky Department of Education to fill the seat left vacant last fall by Junior Cecil. Irwin was one of three local residents who had applied with the KDE to fill out the unexpired term.

Clinton County Fiscal Court, during its regular meeting on January 21, voted unanimously to renew the three solid waste hauler contracts for Boils, Dicken and Melton Sanitation companies for a five-year period at the same pick-up rates per month and add an addendum noting the new franchise would call for three collection areas instead of four.

Albany and Clinton County residents joined the population of most of the northeastern section of the United States in suffering through one of the worst winter storms in history. The system, which moved through Clinton County late Thursday evening and throughout the entire day Friday and into Saturday morning, left local residents stranded in their homes while emergency and utility crews were out working throughout the event. In Clinton County, reports of as much as 14 inches of snow were reported in some areas, but most of the accumulation was reported being between eight and 10 inches.

January Deaths… Lorene Norris, 90, Albany; Ted E. Aaron, 83, Albany; Kenneth Howard Garner, 71, Alpha, KY; Vernie May Murray, 95, Albany; Ruby Nell Craig, 90, Albany; Linnie Faye Bell, 83, Albany; Rev. Hiland Paul Simpson, 80, Albany; Marna McWhorter Irwin, 73, Albany; Frankie Hugh Boils, 66, Albany; Jimmy D. Vincent, 66, Albany; Geneta Mae Phillips Butler, 68, Albany; Flowers Marcum, 84, Albany; Ralph Owens, 88, Albany.

February

February News…Following a valiant effort on the road against the number one seed, the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs bowed out of the 16th District basketball tournament Monday night, February 22, losing to the host Russell County Lady Lakers 48-32. Russell County went on to claim the district title with a win over Metcalfe County.

The suspect in a double murder that occurred in Static, Tennessee just across the Clinton County line, has had his case bound over to the grand jury and will continue to be held without bond. Joshua Clay Pyles of Monticello, was charged with the murder of father and son Dannie and Cody Dowdy on July 30, 2014. He is accused of entering the popular package store and bar, the Sugar Shack after closing and killing the two with a handgun.

Albany and Clinton County received some good news last week when the 2016-2022 Recommended Highway Plan was revealed by Governor Matt Bevin during his first State of the Commonwealth address. The road plan submitted by Bevin for consideration by the members of the Kentucky General Assembly, still contained important pieces of the project to connect newly constructed portions of the U.S. 127 between northern Russell County and southern Clinton County.

The “non-traditional” instruction program or what has become known more commonly as “cyber-school” or cyber snow days got its first try-out Wednesday, January 27, following the first major snow storm that passed through the region the week before. Although new to everyone involved, the day that was used as a “school day” even though students weren’t in class was called a success by local school officials.

Clinton County Hospital, a 42 bed acute care facility will remain open. It was announced Friday, February 5 that Commonwealth Health Corporation (CHC) would assume management of the hospital immediately. The firm, which is the parent company of The Medical Center of Bowling Green, said that the completion of the acquisition would be final in March, at which time the local hospital will become known as The Medical Center of Albany.

The Clinton County school district now has a new Transportation Director and the first female known to hold the position, as local native Tammy Parrish assumed those duties January 18 and is getting accustomed to her new job and its responsibilities.

The Clinton County Board of Education, at its monthly meeting February 15, accepted Superintendent Charlotte Bernard’s recommendation and voted to add three additional days as “non-traditional” or cyber-school days to the current school year calendar.

The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority, meeting in regular session February 11, heard a presentation from local surgeon Dr. Tracy Cross and voted unanimously to award a loan in the amount of $150,000 to Amedysis Solutions, Inc. for the expansion of that medical facility.

What began as a routine regular meeting ended with some verbal exchanges and disagreements and a quick motion to adjourn the half-hour session of Clinton County Fiscal Court on February 18. During the meeting, they approved what would clear the way for a long sought after fee that would be charged on the rental of motel and hotel rooms in Clinton County and would fund promotion of the tourism opportunities through a Tourism Commission. The second reading of the ordinance establishing a Tourism Commission and imposing a transient fee on lodging establishments in the county passed on a 4-3 vote.

Albany City Council, during a special call meeting on February 19, made a somewhat unexpected decision when it basically put a halt to a major $1.9 million waterline extension project. That project would have seen a water line run from around the Perry Hay farm north on the U.S. 127 Bypass to the junction of Hwy. 738 to the south. The council voted unanimously to reject a USDA Rural Utilities Letter of Intent to fund the project, citing the city may not be able to afford it at this time.

An estimated $6,000 was raised this past Friday night, February 19 for the CCHS varsity basketball program with the annual Basketball Booster Club/WANY Radio Auction.

February Births...Kadi Adeline Kempton, daughter of Joe and Chandra Kempton, Albany; Madyson Kate Jones, daughter of Adam and Gena Jones, Albany.

February Deaths…Larry Allen Perdue, 57, Albany; Bro. Larry Lee Waid, 64, Albany; James F. (Matador) Polston, Albany; Ruby P. Bise, 86, New Castle, IN; David Ray Brown, 67, Albany; Justine Allegree, 79, Albany; Glinda L. Wade, 75, Cadiz, KY; Willis “Aunt Bill” Hicks Smith, 107, Burkesville, KY; Robert “Bobby” Stockton, Sr., 75, Byrdstown, TN; Brenda Gibbons Angel, 68, Albany; Judy Ayers Melton, 60, Bowling Green, KY; Christopher Clinton Thrasher, 27, Albany; Edna Marie Flowers, 65, Byrdstown, TN; Ira Jeffery “Smurf” Smith, 51, Albany; Linda L. “Bug” Craig, 73, New Castle, IN; Frankie H. Boils, 66, Albany.

March

March News…The man accused of killing a father and his son at their family business in nearby Static, Tennessee in July 2014 has been indicted by a Pickett County Grand Jury. On January 4, the grand jury indicted Joshua Clay Pyles, 36, of Monticello, Ky. on two counts of premeditated first degree murder and two counts of felony murder in relation to the deaths of Dannie Dowdy, 58, and 22 year-old Cody Dowdy.

The new Republican Presidential caucus is now history. Although the numbers of voters were somewhat higher than expected, the final results were not. Donald Trump carried both Clinton County, with 742 votes, and Kentucky, with Ted Cruz taking second in both the state and county, receiving 345 votes in Clinton County. Marco Rubio and John Kasich came in third and fourth, respectively, both in the county and statewide.

Several Lake Cumberland area municipalities, including Albany, and businesses that are currently receiving water free from the lake may eventually be paying fees for the use of that water if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has its way. Although the Corps sites several reasons for such a move, it still has many area officials concerned that the charges will have to be passed on to water customers.

Clinton County Board of Education, at its regular meeting on March 14, voted to amend the 2015-16 school calendar. The amended calendar will see the last class day for students to be May 26 with closing day for staff on May 31. CCHS graduation will be held on Friday, May 27.

The Clinton County Tourism Board met two weeks ago for its second official meeting since the board was re-founded. The ordinance establishing a Tourism Commission was passed earlier by the Clinton County Fiscal Court and the court established a three percent tax to be collected from lodging establishments in the county that will be collected on most hotel/motel room rentals. Patrick Padron was elected President, with Jim Soma Vice-President and Penny Jo Stearns Treasurer. Other board members are Brett Gibson, Charlotte Dick, Larry Hatfield and Willard Johnson.

A Tennessee man is facing multiple felony charges in relation to a residential fire that occurred earlier this month, according to Kentucky State Police. Ricky Lee York, 28, of Celina, Tennessee, was arrested on local charges on Thursday, March 17 while already incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail on a separate warrant out of Tennessee. York has been charged with Arson-first degree, three counts of Wanton Endangerment, Criminal Mischief-first degree and three counts of Attempted Murder in relation to a residential fire that occurred on Friday, March 11 at 77 Old Kentucky Road in Clinton County.

Recently, a collaboration of efforts between agencies has resulted in yet another opportunity to see eating habits improve for our children. That will be brought about through a $87,700 federally funded grant. Clinton County was one of only two Kentucky communities chosen to receive one of the 17 USDA grants that were awarded across the nation and ranged from $50,000 to just under $100,000. The grant will be awarded through the University of Kentucky’s Rural Child Poverty Nutrition Center.

March Birth…Jace Wayne Hughes, son of Justin and Tiffany Hughes, Albany.

March Deaths…Anna “June” Owens, 89, New Castle, IN; Anna Lee Jones, 79, Albany; Mary Hoover Holbrook, 80, Albany; Dr. Robert McCollough, Gaineseville, FL; James “Jimmy” Duvall, 76, Goshen, IN; Nancy Gail Radford, 47, Albany; Mary Lelia Gibson, 69, Cookeville, TN; McKinley Johnson, 79, Burkesville, KY; Jean Walker Storie, 86, Byrdstown, TN; Willard Ray Shelton, 73, Albany; Darin E. Palacky, 34, Russell Springs, KY; Pearlie Margaret Bolin, 62, Monticello, KY; Rev. James Riddle, 90, Scottsville, KY; Barbara Mills Aaron, 72, Albany; Rita A. Bolling, 54, Albany; James D. “Jimmy” Glidewell, 56, Albany; Darryl Gene Cooper, 46, Albany, KY; Sue Lee Ferguson, 93, Albany; Billy F. Duvall, 81, Albany; Marion Hugh “Blackie” Brown, 84, Albany; Lonnie Lester Stinson, 64, Albany; Patty Myers Branham, 55, Burkesville, KY; Bobby Ray “Uncle Dick” Tallent, 76, Albany.

April

April News…After taking over the management of the Clinton County Hospital in early February of this year, the ownership change became official last week with the arrival of April 1, 2016. That marked the date that the local hospital officially changed from the Clinton County Hospital to its new name that reflects the new ownership, The Medical Center of Albany.

April is PRIDE Cleanup month in 42 southern and eastern Kentucky counties, including Clinton County, and this year local officials are pushing for a higher degree of litter collection and volunteer participation than in recent years. The month-long cleanup campaign is your chance to demonstrate personal responsibility by volunteering to pick up litter along roadways and local tourist attractions.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has recently received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for $50,000 to go toward the purchase of three new patrol vehicles. Lonnie Scott, Director of Emergency Services, helped push the grant through more than a year ago. The vehicles are 2016 Dodge Chargers, all equipped with decal and light packages.

For the first time in the past three years, Clinton County had a chance to participate in Tire Amnesty Days and the Dale Hollow Lake Road Cleanup, both held last weekend and both were very successful. Approximately 30,000 waste tires were collected over a three-day period and 45 volunteers cleaned 30 miles of Dale Hollow Lake roads on Saturday, April 16, collecting 240 bags of trash and several larger items ranging from bicycles, laptops and more.

The annual Relay For Life event was held Friday, April 22 over a six-hour period at Clinton County High School, and although the local Relay committee came up a few thousand dollars short of its goal set earlier this year, the event is still being deemed a huge success as a total of $46,804.94 was raised for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

One of Albany’s longest running business owners and operators, Harold F. Reeves, died Monday morning, April 25 at Cookeville Regional Hospital at age 90. Reeves, who was a long-time Albany City Councilman, served as Mayor of Albany from February 7, 1979 through 1981.

Area businessman Ward F. Correll, of Somerset, died Thursday, April 21 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at the age of 88. He was one of the most recognizable business leaders in this area and was often in Albany and Clinton County, either checking on his business holdings here, or making donations to various groups or projects, usually when those projects would benefit local youth.

April Deaths…Lou Frances Duvall, 75, Albany; Howard Sears, 90, Albany; Jimmie Edward Smith, 74, Albany; Donnie Lee Massengale, 68, Albany; Linda Norris Spears, 59, Burkesville, KY; Geneva Shelley Cross, 90, Albany; Eilene Davis Shiflet, 94, Dothan, AL; Jimmy Walton Martin, 71, Cookeville, TN; Marion “Tim” Wray, 53, Albany; Linda K. Palacky 71, Paducah, KY; Arthur Charles (A. C.) Polston, 72, Albany; Charles W. Shelton, 84, Monticello, KY; Danny Day Asberry, 54, Albany; Leah Margaret Paul, 81, Richmond, IN; Ralph Summers, 85, Elizabethtown, KY; Harold F. Reeves, 90, Albany.

May

May News…Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey was put in the spotlight last week when a news crew from WKYT in Lexington ran a story stating Guffey was allowing his 10-year-old son, Derek, to sign official documents pertaining to a particular arrest made on March 5. It was a type of spotlight from the Lexington television station that was unexpected, Guffey says, and unfair reporting. The report has produced a fire storm of views on social media, with resulting comments being posted on both sides of the issue, both for and against Guffey and his actions, as well as the fairness of WKYT’s reporting job itself.

What was best described as a “throng” of people was on hand Monday, May 9 for the Open House event marking the change of the Clinton County Hospital to a member of the Bowling Green healthcare group, Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation and name change of the local facility to The Medical Center of Albany.

This is the final week before one class of graduating seniors will make the transition from student to alumni. Graduation is set for Friday, May 27. This year, as in recent years, the top three aren’t labeled as Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Historian. Their titles are First, Second and Third Academic Honorees. This year, Jack Garmon holds the top spot with a 4.244 grade point average. The second Academic Honoree is Katie Beth Williams with a 4.204 GPA and third Academic Honoree is Jordan Grant with a 4.156 GPA. Some 101 CCHS seniors will take part in the ninety-ninth Commencement Program.

The Clinton County Grand Jury, convening on May 5, indicted a Celina, Tennessee man, Ricky Lee York, 28, on three counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, one count of Arson first degree and Persistent Felony Offender in relation to a fire that destroyed a local resident’s home in March. Three people occupied the residence at the time of the incident.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Albany Fire Department and Clinton County EMS were called to the scene of what started out as a potential meth lab in the back of a vehicle and turned into the need to call the Kentucky State Police Bomb Squad on Tuesday, May 17. Trooper Jason Warinner made the initial traffic stop at Ace Hardware in South Albany. Police arrested Brian Marcum, 42, and Jacqueline Martin, 38, and both were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a meth precursor, possession of a destructive device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

For the first time since 1977, the Clinton County Bat Dawgs defeated the Lakers of Russell County in baseball. The 1-0 victory came in the first round of the 16th District Tournament at Metcalfe County and assured Clinton County a spot in the 4th Region Tournament. Clinton County lost to Metcalfe County 8-3 in the championship game of the district.

Clinton County voters as well as Kentucky voters went to the polls on Tuesday, May 17 for the primary election. In Clinton County and Kentucky, James Comer won the First Congressional race and Rand Paul, the incumbent, the U.S. Senate race in the Republican primary. In the Democrat Primary, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray won the U.S. Senate race and Hillary Clinton the Presidential race.

May Birth…Caroline Elizabeth Cooksey, daughter of Jonathan and Jamie Cooksey, Albany.

May Deaths…Ernest Edward “Ed” Ramsey, 88, Albany; Denise Hohman Johnson, 53, Albany; Lertie Ova Conner, 98, Jamestown, KY; Ernest Dale Hoover, 56, Monticello, KY; Ilus Ray Mackey, 87, Elizabethtown, KY; Ruth Allean Cole, 72, Albany; Flonnie Patton Huddleston, 87, Glasgow, KY; David Russell Cross, 66, Lexington, KY; Vernon “Kenny” Cole, 76, Albany; David Lee Weaver, 83, Albany; Jack A. Beaty, 70, Albany; Dr. Aristides Cardona, 89, Celina, TN; Mae B. Jarvis, 90, Albany; Ginnie Faye Braswell, 65, Albany; Ben Foster Stearns, 82, Albany.

June

June News…The 2016 version of the Clinton County Fair is already here again. The start of the seven days and nights will kick off Saturday morning, June 11 with the annual baby show and continue through Saturday, June 18. The fair will not only offer something for everyone, but there will also be some changes, some subtle and at least one very noticeable to local residents, that being the re-arrangement of gate/carnival pricing.

The efforts of a relatively new group in Clinton County whose goal is to promote a healthier lifestyle among its citizens and especially youth here, was the subject of a Kentucky Education Television (KET) production that was released for public view last week. The KET segment took an up close look at the Clinton County Healthy Hometown Coalition and its recent efforts to change the lifestyle habits that have resulted in Clinton County being listed as one of the worst counties as far as chronic disease, obesity and premature birth rates and a host of other health issues.

A local resident is leading the way in an effort that she and several others are hoping will eventually make the county’s most hazardous highway intersection safer for motorists, resulting in fewer injuries and loss of life. Doris Farley, who lives on Hwy. 734, also known as Grider Hill Dock Road, has been working with other residents from that area as well as across Clinton County, in an effort to see the Kentucky Department of Transportation look into installing traffic lights at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Ky. 90 and Hwy. 734.

Albany City Council voted to renew its franchise agreement with Mediacom Cable at its regular meeting on June 7. The terms include a 10-year contract with Mediacom to provide local cable TV as well as a local customer service center at Albany City Hall.

The home of Kristy Neal and Tracy Shelton was a total loss after flames moved through the structure Monday morning, June 20. The home was located in south Albany, across from Gibson Motors. Although no one was home at the time of the fire, the family pet, a small house dog, perished in the fire and the family lost all their belongings.

A Celina, Tennessee man who stands accused of attempted murder of three local residents as a result of a house fire in early March, was arraigned in Clinton Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9. Circuit Judge David L. Williams set a trial date for 28-year-old Ricky Lee York for October 25 and 26 with a pretrial conference on August 11.

It’s not often something originating from Albany catches the attention of thousands of people across the nation, but last week, a post on the social media outlet Facebook from Chelsey Daffron regarding the Tri-County Animal Shelter turned some heads in a big way. The original post, which included pictures and a video showing graphic content of, in her opinion, mistreated animals at the shelter, even caught the attention of the Humane Society.

The latest addition to Mountain View Park is a new playground in place for smaller children enjoy. What is referred to as the “toddler” playground arrived and was installed at the park last Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25. The new playground will give some children around four years old and under, their own playground equipment and make the area safer, separating the smaller kids from the older, larger children.

June Births…Jameson Maloy Guffey, son of Michael Guffey and Sarah Bailey, St. Louis, MO; Elliott James Parkhurst, son of Tyler and Casie Parkhurst, Albany; Luke Van Cowan, son of Josh and April Cowan, Albany.

June Deaths…Larry “Pig” Polston, 58, Byrdstown, TN; Elizabeth Tallent Pickens, Salem, IN; Barbara Sloan Westendick, 82, Orange Park, FL; James Ross Cooper, 41, Albany; Billy Harold Neal, 44, Jamestown, KY; Donald I. Dyer, 84, Celina, TN; Sherry Ann Antle, 57, Albany; Wayne “Buddy” Thacker, 68, Evansville, IN; Linda (Lawson) Slaven, 55, Pall Mall, TN; Sandra Marie Cash, 73, Burkesville, KY; Ginnie Faye Ferrill Braswell, 65 Albany; Doris Garcia, 76, Albany; Larry Harrison Stearns, 58, Albany; Bette J. Wilson, 80, Berea, OH; Prentis Walter Edwards, 78, Albany.

July

July News…Almost any outdoor event is often times at the mercy of “Mother Nature” and this was the case with the annual July 4th Celebration and fireworks show held Monday afternoon and evening at Mountain View Park. Despite the rains and even mid-afternoon thunderstorms, most of the events were still held, and considering the adverse weather, pretty much heavily attended from the afternoon on.

Clinton County Fiscal Court, meeting in special session Thursday, June 20, adopted the 2016-17 fiscal year budget in the total amount of $4,761,898. The budget was approved on a 3-2 vote and took effect July 1.

A long-time Albany and Clinton County businessman and one of the most recognized figures from Clinton County High School athletics, died unexpectedly Friday afternoon, July 1. Robbie Davis, 53, was boating on Dale Hollow Lake with his wife, Amy, and two sons, Joe and John, when he became ill, likely suffering a heart attack.

Saying he was disappointed with a recent development concerning work to have traffic signals installed at the county’s most dangerous intersection, Clinton County Judge/Executive Richard Armstrong also said he was in no way ready to give up. The project in question is at the intersection of U.S. 127, Ky. 90 and Hwy. 734 in the Snow Community, near the Junction Station Restaurant.

More than $74,000 worth of methamphetamine was taken off the streets June 24 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Jim Guffey said more than a pound of uncut methamphetamine was seized. With a warrant in hand, Guffey, along with deputies David Bookout and Rodney Shelton, went to the residence of Johnny L. Burchett on Hwy. 558. Burchett was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, third offense for meth, possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense and other lesser charges.

A natural gas leak that was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, July 15 caused some temporary tension for residents who live just west of Albany on Copeland Drive off Hwy. 1590. The break caused the evacuation of several residences and prompted the shutting down of Copeland Drive for approximately four and-one-half hours.

Shortly after the “wet” vote passage in Cumberland County, local businessman Jim Soma began circulating a petition in Clinton County, which is a first step in getting the issue to reach registered voters in Clinton County. County clerk Shelia Booher said in the November 2015 general election, there were 2,058 votes cast, making 25 percent of that total needed for the issue to be put on the ballot at 515 verified signatures. In all, there are 7,417 registered voters in Clinton County.

The U.S. 126 Corridor Yard Sale is once again almost here, with buyers and venders getting out in force next week. The sale “unofficially” is set for Thursday through Saturday, August 4-7, but as has been the case in the last several years, some vendors across the 690-mile route will begin setting up early in the week.

Clinton County Fiscal Court, in hope of alleviating some problems at the Tri-County Animal Shelter, opted to hire a coordinator at 96 hours per month, $8 per hour, to manage volunteer work and other associated duties that need to be done at the shelter. Peyton Booher, of Cumberland County, was hired as coordinator. Janet Brummett, of Albany, will act as her unpaid assistant.

July Birth…Camille Elise Reeves, Lexington, Kentucky.

July Deaths…Robbie Davis, 53, Nicholasville, KY; Ottis Denney, Alpha, KY; Connie Tracy Burchett, 62, Bannon Crossing, KY; Jimmy Gilbert, 74, Albany; Barney Lee Stinson, 69, Albany; Donald Harold “Duck” Piercey, 68, Albany; Sue Conner Dicken, 63, Albany; Joyce Pipkin, 87, Somerset, KY; Elizabeth Mullins, 90, Albany; James H. Riddle, 88, Albany; Wanda Lee Vincent, 84, Albany; Delmer Fitzgerald, 78, Byrdstown, TN; Jason Wayne Mann, 35, Grand Rivers, KY; Ruby Marcum, 89, Monticello, KY; Donreta Hoover, 83, New Castle, IN; Lori Sawyers Myers, 50, Bowling Green, KY; Jerome Grider, 79, Albany; Roy E. Hudson, 92, Burkesville, KY; John E. “Honest John” Shelton, 87, Albany; Wray White, 95, Lambertsville, MI; Hale Asberry, 83, Albany.

August

August News…Some parents may be counting down the days, while most school age children may feel that summer is too short, but either way another school year is here, as students will return for a full day of class next Monday, August 8. The official opening day for staff only is Friday, August 5.

Although an official petition requesting the question of making the sale of alcoholic beverages in Clinton County has yet to be filed, a group of local citizens, led by several pastors and churches, are gearing up to officially oppose such a measure if and when it becomes official. Even though no official organization can be formed unless there is something to take action against, a contingent of about 70 anti-wet supporters, including around a dozen pastors, held an initial meeting Thursday, August 4 at Albany First Church of the Nazarene.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is once again the hot topic on Facebook after a video was uploaded by Val Heines, an animal rescuer from Frankfort, Kentucky. A video posted graphic content including several dead cats and many cats that were sick inside the shelter this past weekend.

The November general election is now less than three months away and the ballot for local races is set following the August 9 deadline to file for non-partisan races. A total of 17 people filed, with 13 names on the ballot and four Soil Conservation District candidates. Eight people, including five incumbents, filed for Albany City Council and five filed for the three seats on the Clinton County Board of Education. Board members Paula Key and Jeff Sams will run unopposed.

The Clinton County Friends of Football hosted a royal pre-game party Monday afternoon as the Meet the Bulldogs got underway. The event was filled with peppy cheerleaders, fans, face painting, food and an up close look at this season’s 47 member roster, one of the largest roster’s in recent history.

Clinton County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting with several standard items on the agenda, but the one item that packed the seats at the Clinton County Courthouse was the topic of the Tri-County Animals Shelter. Judge/executive Richard Armstrong read a few words before opening the court to comments. He addressed the accusations against the shelter that have recently come up on social media and on some fliers posted around Albany last week.

Clinton County Fiscal Court, in two separate meetings over a five-day period, set the county tax rates for 2016. The court voted to keep the rates unchanged at 6.5 cents per $100 assessed value on real estate and 7.8 on personal property. The court also accepted the district rates submitted by the Clinton County Public Library and Clinton County Extension Service.

The Clinton County Bulldogs’ football team opened season play Friday, August 19 with an easy 57-26 win at Pickett County. The Bulldogs scored seven touchdowns and racked up 324 rushing yards of offense. On defense, they intercepted one pass and recovered four Bobcat fumbles.

August Deaths…Wendell Hurt, 81, Albany; Lonnie Luther Abbott, 73, Somerset, KY; Joseph Glen Brown, 80, IL: Joe Franklin Crawford, 75, Perry, GA; Kendrick Odell Cooksey, 81, Glasgow, KY; Shirley Ann Abner, 59, Albany; Ruth Denny, 80, Albany; Mary Tuggle Ferguson, 87, Albany; Larry A. Sells, 70, Byrdstown, TN; Delores Faye Handwerker, 72, Albany; Vera Burchett Conner, 81, Albany; Arthur “Art” Byers, 79, Greenfield, IN; Daniel “Danny” Pierce, 69, Byrdstown, TN; Samuel Norris, 82, New Castle, IN; Frances Cash, 80, Albany.

September

September News…Clinton County schools have joined a nationwide effort to celebrate September as Attendance Awareness Month and High Attendance Day, on Tuesday, September 20, and has pledged to raise awareness about the value of regular school attendance and focus on reducing chronic absenteeism in the new school year.

A project of the Dale Hollow Lake Marina Operator’s Association in cooperation with the Friends of Dale Hollow Lake has announced recently that Twin Lakes Telephone has connected the “on-site” installation of the Dale Hallow Lake Eagle camera.

Operation Christmas Child, a Christian oriented ministry that aims at giving less fortunate children across the world a “Christmas” and hope, has again kicked off another year in Albany and Clinton County. An official start began August 27 at Albany First Baptist Church where over 170 people attended and a goal of 2,016 shoe boxes was set.

Former Clinton County Judge-Executive Charlene King passed away Friday, September 2 at her residence in Spring Creek after a bout with lung cancer. She was 72 years old. King was a well-known figure in Clinton County business, politics, and held public office for many years.

U.S. Representative Ed Whitfield, now former Congressman of the First Congressional District, which takes in Clinton County, notified Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and House Speaker Paul Ryan that he was resigning as First District Congressman effective Tuesday, September 6 at 6 p.m. Governor Bevin has set a special election to fill the unexpired term for November 8 the same day as the general election.

In a memo to all Circuit Court Clerks, dated Tuesday, September 1 from the Division of Licensing, it notified all clerks’ offices that “the Division of Driver’s Licensing has discontinued the printing and mailing of renewal reminder cards.” The new measure will not affect those with CDL (Commercial Driver Licenses) as the federal government mandates those individuals be notified of renewal dates.

James D. Guffey, 53, of Albany and son of Albany Police Chief Ernest Guffey, was shot and killed Monday afternoon, September 12 at a residence on Wolf River Dock Road. According to State Police, Guffey was shot by Travis S. Slone, 27, of Albany, shortly after 2 p.m. following an altercation between the two men. Slone has been charged with murder and lodged in Russell County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond.

Albany City Council voted to keep 2016 tax rates unchanged at .18 cents per $100 assessed value on property, and .20 cents on tangible property. Meanwhile, the Clinton County School Board set their 2016-17 rates at 42.6 cents on property and kept the same rates on watercraft at .53 cents and the three percent utility tax.

The man accused of murdering the son of Albany Police Chief Ernest Guffey had his first day in court Tuesday, September 13. Travis Slone appeared in Clinton District Court and entered a not guilty plea on the murder charge. District Judge Mike Lawson set his bond at $1 million cash only.

The Clinton County High School football team hosted a special military appreciation event called Troop Dreams Friday night to help make a deserving military family’s wishes come true. The final donation amount of $1,672.56 will be given to a pre-approved, pre-qualified military family who has not had the opportunity to experience many things we Americans take for granted.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s amendment to S 2848, the Water Resources Development Act, to protect Kentuckians that rely on Lake Cumberland as their water source from paying use fees passed the U.S. Senate by a vote of 95 to 3. The user fee being studied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has included the City of Albany and its customers since the source of water for the Albany Municipal Water Department is Lake Cumberland.

Clinton County Fiscal Court voted to give Wayne County 60 day notice that they would be terminating the contract with Wayne County for the use of Tri-County Animal Shelter. The court also voted, 4-3, to hire Janet Brummett as new shelter coordinator, part-time, 96 hours per month.

Two men were apprehended Sunday, September 25, after more than a 12 hour search spanning across state borders into Clinton County. Jonathan David Ayers, 25, of Canton, Ohio was charged with three counts of attempted murder for allegedly ramming three Pickett County, Tennessee patrol cruisers during the pursuit and Jonathan Stuber of Albany, was also charged with three counts of attempted murder when arrested by Clinton County authorities. The pair were reportedly armed during the pursuit and Stuber had been sought on an outstanding warrant from Clinton County.

What is touted as the “oldest” and longest-running yard sale, the Rollercoaster Yard Sale, will be held Thursday through Saturday, September 29-30 and October 1 throughout the region, including Albany and Clinton County. The sale stretches 150 miles over the states of Kentucky and Tennessee.

September Births…Jagger Nash Fryman, son of Beth and Jeremy Fryman, Albany; Dylanger Roeper Warinner, son of Michael and Robin Warinner, Albany.

September Deaths…Elvin Dobson, 86, Albany; Billy Gayle Tallent, 61, Albany; Bobby Andrew Pillar, 69, Albany; Norma A. Long, 89, Somerset, KY; Charlene King, 72, Albany; Mary D. Robinson, 84, Belton, MO; Charline Conley, 96, Albany; Justina McCoy, 89, Burkesville, KY; Norma Sue Duvall, 72, Jamestown, KY; Billie Glenn Cross, 85, Albany; Rosemarie Collier, 90, Albany; Alvin Lee Riddle, 85, Albany; James Randall Hawkins, 58, Albany; R.L. Claborn, 76, Hopkinsville, KY; James D. Guffey, 53, Albany; Margaret Aaron, 80, Albany.

October

October News…The Clinton County School District as a whole was named a “distinguished” district following the release of the latest K-Prep accountability test scores, and local officials are extremely proud with the improvements made at the schools to make the distinction possible. Instructional Supervisor Paula Little said the district made the distinguished category because it reached the threshold of the criteria it took to become distinguished and further is now listed as a “progressing” school district.

A Clinton County woman has died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident Wednesday morning, October 5. Evangeline Brown, 83, of Allen Street, Albany, died shortly after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 127 Albany-Bypass and Hwy. 738, also known as the Wolf River Dock Road.

A long-time contributor to the Clinton County News and one whose bloodline was rich in the newspaper publishing history of Clinton County, died last week. Sam Brents, an Albany native and at the time of his death, a resident of Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, died Friday, October 5. He was 95.

A meth lab was dismantled Thursday, October 6 in Clinton County and saw numerous items, including drugs and stolen property, being confiscated and two arrests made. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department arrested Victor J. Barnes, 34, of Albany and Andrea Ruby, 20 of Celina, Tennessee.

The first informational meeting of the Relay For Life of Clinton County was held Tuesday, October 4. Most people may be unaware, but fundraising year-to-year for the American Cancer Society’s signature event beings each September and runs through the end of August. Because of the year-round efforts Relay For Life Community Manager Amanda Messer said Clinton County Relay For Life, by the end of August, had raised a grand total of $50,130. A total of $52,000 has been set for the 2017 year.

The trial for a Tennessee man who stands accused of trying to kill three Clinton County residents, as well as first degree arson and persistent felony offender, will not stand trial for the alleged crimes until next year. During a pretrial conference in Clinton Circuit Court, Judge David L. Williams set a new trial for February 13 and 14 for Ricky Lee York of Celina, Tennessee. He was originally scheduled to stand trial in late October.

The Clinton County High School student body welcomed a special guest speaker Thursday, October 20. Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton arrived on campus and delivered a positive message to students and teachers alike.

The Clinton County School District has been awarded a $150,000 Preschool Partnership grant from the Kentucky Department of Education. The grant will make it possible to extend preschool to a full-day program for CCAP-eligible families.

In her more than three decades working behind the viewfinder as a television news photojournalist, Albany native and Clinton County High School graduate Linda Asberry Angelle has covered countless events, mostly in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area. Last month she placed yet another pin into the long list of “most memorable” events of her long career, when she heard her name called on stage to become a recipient of one of the broadcast industry’s most prestigious awards–the Emmy.

October Deaths…Alva E. Hadley, 81, Jamestown, KY; Larry Dean Taylor, 68, Monticello, KY; Michael Wayne “Bo” Winningham, Jr., 85, Byrdstown TN; Ann Craig, 63, Albany; Col. Charles W. Gray, 92, Louisville, KY; Evangeline Cross Brown, 83, Albany; Samuel V. Brents, 95, Burkesville, KY; Marshal P. Butler, 78, Linton, IN; Kimberly (Norrod) Smith, 51, Byrdstown, TN; Daniel Tyrone Latham, 72, Byrdstown, TN; Margie White, 68, Albany; James Ross Cooksey, 28, Albany.

November

November News…An unofficial count of 664 children, most accompanied by more than one family member, made their way up and back down the one-block long portion of Cumberland Street on the Albany square. Designed as a way of keeping children safe and away from traffic on Halloween night, this year’s Boo Fest was certainly the biggest and most successful yet.

Following a county, state and national trend to curb smoking and use of tobacco products, especially around children, Mountain View park, effective January 1, 2017, will become a tobacco free facility. The Recreation Park Board’s Executive Committee, meeting October 27, voted 4-0 with five member present, to make the park smoke free.

Readers are reminded to “fall back” in time this Sunday morning, November 6 at 2 a.m. as Central Daylight Savings Time officially comes to an end and Central Standard Time (CST) will officially kick in Sunday morning.

As of Tuesday, November 1, Kentuckians and Clinton Countians now enrolled in health insurance coverage under kynect are instead using healthcare.gov to purchase a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) for the 2017 open enrollment period and the cost for health insurance is expected to rise for almost everyone enrolled under the Affordable Care Act, aka, Obamacare.

The 2016 general election saw a new school board member get elected as Gary Norris defeated incumbent Crystal Irwin by just six votes to win in District Four. All city council members were re-elected except council member Brad Thrasher, who did not seek re-election. Carl Ferguson was the other winner in the race to fill that spot. Also, Clinton County voters went for Donald Trump in a big way and U.S. Senator Rand Paul, who was also re-elected carried the county handily, as did new First District Congressman James Comer of Tompkinsville.

There are several steps involved in pushing for a special election that would impact almost every life in Clinton County, but of those steps one is now complete with the filing last week of a petition asking for a separate election to decide whether or not to allow legal sales of alcohol.

A one-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a Clinton County woman, 65-year-old Wilma Gaye Melton. The wreck occurred November 5 just after 10 a.m. on U.S. 127 about seven miles north of Albany.

Record heat temperatures during the month of October and into the first week of November, coupled with high winds and drought conditions, have sent local firefighters into action battling wildfires. Those same drought and extreme dry conditions also prompted Clinton County Judge/Executive Richard Armstrong to issue a burn ban in Clinton County until further notice.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Tuesday night, November 8 around 6:30 p.m., when Bill Russell, 77, of Albany, was found outside a residence in Piney Woods with several cuts and lacerations on his person and in need of medical attention. Sheriff Jim Guffey said Danny Stearns, 55, and Lisa York, 52, both of Albany, were found and arrested in Clay County, Tennessee and charged in connection with the assault and robbery of Russell.

A local man who was originally charged with murder in the shooting death of the son of Albany Police Chief Earnest Guffey has been indicted on a lesser charge by a Clinton County Grand Jury. The grand jury handed down a manslaughter charge against Travis Slone in relation to the death of James D. Guffey in an incident that occurred at an Albany residence on September 12.

The Clinton County Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Bulldog Battalion hosted its annual Veteran’s Day Assembly Friday afternoon in front of the entire high school student body, along with veterans and many spectators from the public. The event was also co-hosted by the Clinton County High School Band. In an event that is unique every year, this year, the assembly’s theme was “Letter From Home.”

After several months of anticipation throughout Clinton County by citizens on both sides of the issue, it is now officially known that residents will go to the polls next year to vote on whether the sale of alcohol will become legal here. Clinton County Judge/Executive Richard Armstrong, by Executive Order that was signed this past Monday, November 21, set a date for a special local option election for Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

The basketball floor at Clinton County Middle School has a new name as of Monday evening, November 21, When a ceremony was held during a break in middle school basketball games to dedicate a decal designating Robbie Davis Court. Davis was an icon figure in regards to Clinton County athletics and especially in basketball.

A Kentucky State Police Trooper and a native of Clinton County is being hailed as a hero in his hometown area of Elizabethtown after his actions last week are being credited with saving the life of a four-year-old. Trooper Josh Cummings and Elizabethtown citizen Mark Wood are being credited with helping save a four-year-old girl after a traffic accident. Cummings is the son of Dr. Mike and Karen Cummings of Albany and a graduate of Clinton County High School.

November Deaths…Stacy Nicholle (Stockton) Owens, 33, Albany; Ira Wayne Tuggle, 77, Albany; William C. Riddle, 69, Burkesville, KY; Christopher Charles Caruthers, 39, Albany; Charles “Poss” Muse, 79, Burkesville, KY; Dimple Stalcup Sharp, 89, Burkesville, KY; Guy Boils, 78, Albany; Wilma Gaye Melton, 65, Albany; Odene Pritchard Flowers, 98, Albany; Michael Stanton Elmore, 52, Monticello, KY; Wendell Gaylon Hunter, 88, Albany; Susie Spears Huff, 57, Burkesville, KY; William (Buck) White, 82, Burkesville, KY; Cody Lee Harrison, 25, Dallas, GA; Carl R. Wilson, 82, Albany; John Junior Latham, 85, Pamplin, VA; Lenzie Lee McGinnis, 50, Pall Mall, Tennessee.

December

December News…The Clinton County High School cafeteria had volunteers scrambling around on Thanksgiving Day preparing hot meals for residents of Clinton County who might just need a little nourishment. The “No Kid Hungry” project, in conjunction with the Hark Foundation, provided more than 1,800 meals to families this holiday season.

Almost everyone has heard the old adage, “bigger and better,” and Operation Christmas Child this year was just that. Clinton County OCC Coordinator Kathy Conner announced that a total of 2,040 shoe boxes, a new record, were filled to be distributed to need children around the world.

A no outdoor burning ban that Clinton County had been under for just over three weeks was lifted Tuesday morning. Citing the amount of significant rainfall received over the weekend, Judge-Executive Richard Armstrong, via Executive Order, lifted the ban for Clinton County.

One of Clinton County’s most recognizable athletics figures died earlier this week. Long-time Clinton County High School boys’ basketball coach, golf coach, baseball coach and athletic director Lindle Castle died Sunday, December 4. He was 86.

A fire of unknown origin destroyed an iconic Albany building last Tuesday, November 29, leaving only portions of the brick walls standing that once was the Maple Hill Hospital. Although the building was considered to be the oldest brick home in Albany, it was most commonly recognized for the role it played in local history during the years between 1942 and 1966 when it was operated as a hospital.

Clinton County is currently seeking to become a Work Ready Community in Progress, an initiative of the Workforce Development Board and Workforce Development Cabinet, in hopes of providing qualifying communities a competitive advantage in attracting new business and jobs, as well as matching qualified employees with employers.

A project that has been about two years in planning, funding, construction and tweaking came full circle this week when the Dale Hollow Lake Cam offered its first live feed to the general public. The Dale Hollow Eagle Cam will offer the public, via an internet site, a live view of a pair of adult eagles and the nest they have called home for the past several years.

A pair of Clinton County residents charged in the brutal assault of an elderly Clinton County man, Billy Russell, 77, last month have been indicted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the incident. The grand jury, meeting December 1, returned indictments against Lisa York, 52, and Danny Stearns, 55, both of Albany involving four total counts. Meanwhile, the man accused of manslaughter in the September shooting death of Danny Guffey was arraigned in Clinton Circuit Court. Travis Slone entered a not guilty plea and Circuit Judge David L. Williams set a trial date for April 5-7, 2017.

The Clinton County school district will once again be using ‘non-traditional’ or “cyber” school days, when and if needed, during the second semester 2017. Up to 10 days will be available to be used as make-up days.

Thanks to initiatives by the Clinton County school district and a state grant, at least 30 or more three and four-year old children will get a fuller day of early education. The new Preschool Partnership Grant, in the amount of $150,000, will allow some children the opportunity to attend all-day preschool, as opposed to the half-day schedule.

December Deaths…Janet Nell Sells Duvall, 76, Albany; Zella Louise Perdue, 69, Pall Mall, TN; Norky Vincent, 65, Albany; Kenneth Eugene Neal, 61, Albany; Lindle Castle, 86, Albany; Mary Lee McWhorter, 93, Albany; Janet Raines Guffey, 82, Monticello, KY; Kenneth E. Goodman, 81, Albany; Izora Stover, 85, Albany; Lon D. Cummings, 57, Somerset, KY; Jeff Craig, 87, Albany; James F. York, 68, Albany; Denise Lynn Beaty, 46, Albany; Floyd Howard Albertson, 75, Wabash, IN; Drusilla Booher, 91, Burkesville, KY; Jerry Wayne Adams, 62, Burkesville, KY; Walena Mae Brown Dalton, 93, Albany; Golda Key, 55, Indianapolis, IN; Mary Ann Dalton, 84, Albany; Anna Parker Hogan, 79, Albany; John O. “Slick” Lowhorn, 91, Albany; Gleneve Robinson, 83, Campbellsville, KY; Laura Lee Butler, 73, Burkesville, KY; Paul Jackson Sharp, Jr., 77, Burkesville, KY; Eileen Little, 84, Albany.