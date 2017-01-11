Library Notes

by Gayla Duvall

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library. www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org.

Best Sellers: Cross the Line by James Patterson; Turbo Twenty-Three by Janet Evanovich; Night School by Lee Child; The Whistler by John Grisham; No Man’s Land by David Baldacci; Two by Two by Nicholas Sparks; The Chemist by Stephanie Meyer; Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult; The Magnolia Story by Chip and Joanna Gaines; When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi; Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen; Killing of the Rising Sun by Bill O’Reilly.

The library will be closed Monday, January 16, 2017 for Martin Luther King Day.

There will be a cooking class Tuesday, January 17 at 11 a.m.

You never know what you’ll find at the public library!