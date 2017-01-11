Clinton students named to Lindsey Wilson honors lists

A total of 11 residents have earned academic honors at Lindsey Wilson College for the 2016 fall semester.

Two Clinton County residents have been named to the 2016 fall semester President’s List, and nine area residents have been named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s List.

Named to the President’s List are: Jared Hunter of Albany, and Carrie McClellan of Albany.

Named to the Dean’s List are: Amber Brown of Albany, Katherine Cole of Albany, Savannah Cooper of Albany, Jordan Grant of Albany, Zackrey Pharis of Albany, Ansley Stalcup of Albany, Adrianna Thrasher of Albany, Preslee Thrasher of Albany, Jada York of Albany,

Students named to the President’s List earned a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 and attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Students named to Dean’s List earned at least a 3.50 graduate point average on a 4.0 scale and attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.