Booher clarifies wet/dry vote process

With a little confusion and questions about the voting process pertaining to the upcoming special election in less than two weeks on whether or not to keep Clinton County a dry territory or go “wet” allowing the sale of alcohol in the county, Clinton County Clerk Shelia Booher has issued a statement clarifying the voting process, as follows:

To the voters of Clinton County:

The special election for the wet/dry vote will be held on (Tuesday) January 24, 2017. This election is conducted the same as a regular election, meaning that voters will vote at their regular designated polling location. Currently, absentee ballots are available. If you are physically unable to go to your polling place or currently living outside this county, such as college students, you can request a paper absentee. The request of all mail-out absentee ballots must be returned to our office by (Tuesday) January 17, 2017. Also, walk-in absentees are available for anyone who will be outside the county on Election Day. Anyone voting walk-in absentee can vote in our office anytime between now and (Monday) January 23, 2017. Feel free to contact the office if you need to get a mail-out absentee or if you have any other election related questions. Our phone number is (606) 387-5943. Business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 8-11:30 a.m. We will be closed on Saturday, January 14 and Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. I encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote.

Thank you,

Shelia B. Booher, Clerk