Clinton native Jeff Hoover sworn in as Speaker of the House as Republicans control both chambers

During the swearing-in ceremony last week, Circuit Judge David Williams administered the oath of office and Hoover’s wife, Karyn, held the Bible used during the ceremony.

Kentucky State Representative Jeff Hoover, (R-Jamestown), an Albany native, was sworn in as Kentucky Speaker of the House during the first day of the 2017 Regular Session in Frankfort, Kentucky. Speaker Hoover represents the first Republican to serve in the role of Kentucky House Speaker since 1921, nearly 100 years.

Hoover was born in Albany, Kentucky before his parents, Welby and Mae Hoover, moved to adjoining Russell County, where Hoover now lives and has a law practice as well as owns a radio station. He is the brother and brother-in-law of Jennifer Hoover Cross and David Cross.

David Cross, a practicing attorney in Albany, will be Representative Hoover’s deputy council during this legislative session.

“I am extremely grateful to my colleagues in the House of Representatives for entrusting me with this enormous responsibility,” said Hoover. “Kentuckians overwhelmingly chose a new direction for the state at the ballot box in November, and our new majority will deliver on the promises we made. Our focus on issues that drive Kentucky economically will make Kentucky a better and more prosperous place, and our reforms to House procedure will give far more consideration to hard-working taxpayers across the Commonwealth.”

Speaker Hoover was first elected to represent District 83 (Russell, Cumberland, Clinton, and Pulaski Counties) in the Kentucky House in 1996. He was elected by his fellow caucus members to serve as the House Minority Leader in 2001, and has led the caucus ever since. He is married to Karyn Hoover, and is the father of three daughters, Blair, Ryan, and Evan.

The body elected the first-ever Republican Speaker Pro-Tempore David Osborne, the first-ever Republican Floor Leader Jonathan Shell, the first-ever Republican Caucus Chairman David Meade, and the first-ever Republican Whip Kevin Bratcher.

Along with leadership posts, 23 new Republicans and five new Democrats were sworn in to represent their respective House Districts. The total composition of the Kentucky House now consists of 64 Republicans and 36 Democrats.

The 2017 Regular Session convened last week, and is scheduled to end on March 30, 2017.