Clinton students’ art selected for VSA traveling art exhibit





Three students from Clinton County Middle School, Mailee Boils, James Smith, and Quentin Fulton, above, and two students from Clinton County High School, Jessica Reyes and Kristen Branham, at left, were selected to have their artwork featured in the VSA Kentucky Student Traveling Art Exhibit, “A Matter of Perspective” – an annual exhibit comprised of original artwork created by students from across Kentucky. The students are pictured here with their certificates from Kentucky VSA. The VSA Kentucky Student Traveling Art Exhibit will be available for viewing in Clinton County during the summer of 2017.

Pictured right are reproductions of the students’ artwork that will be featured in the exhibit.