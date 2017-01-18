Dawgs end run in All ‘A’





The Clinton County Bulldogs picked up two wins last week and fell short in Monday night’s contest against Russellville in the All “A” Classic Regional Tournament in overtime, 78-72.

Friday night, The Dawgs traveled to Russell County and picked up the win 51-39.

Tuesday, Clinton County hosted Cumberland County and grabbed a six point win over the Panthers, 66-60.

All “A” Classic

Clinton County 72

Russellville 78

Overtime

The Clinton County Bulldogs traveled to Russellville Monday night to play the first round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic Tournament.

During the first quarter, Clinton County came out on fire hitting four three pointers and grabbing an 11 point lead over the Panthers, 26-15.

I didn’t take long for Russellville to get back into the game as the Panthers cut the lead to four points, 29-25.

Jackson Harlan hit a three pointer from the corner, but then Russellville hit two free throws followed by another three pointer by Harlan for an eight point lead, 35-27.

Brett Gibson stepped up late in the quarter and knocked down a three pointer to extend Clinton County’s lead, 38-29.

By the end of the half, Clinton County had obtained a decent lead and led by nine points going into the locker room, 42-33.

During the second half, Russellville drew first blood with a basket right out of the gate, followed by another basket to cut the lead to five points, 42-37.

Jamison Summers then hit a shot, drew the foul and converted the three point play.

For nearly five minutes, Clinton County only put up three points and allowed Russellville the time it needed to get back into the game.

By the time the third quarter was over, Russellville had gotten to within four points of the Dawgs, 52-48.

The final quarter proved to be a battle to the end as Russellville continued to grab at control of the game.

With 1:33 on the clock, Russellville scored to tie the game at 61. Neither team managed to score during the final minute despite Clinton County having two opportunities for a last second shot.

With 8.8 seconds remaining, Clinton County lost control of the ball and it ended up being out of bounds on Russellville. With 5.4 now on the clock and with Clinton County in possesion of the ball, a mishandled pass caused the Dawgs to lose the ball out of bounds with 4.6 now remaining. Russellville missed its last second shot attempt and the game went into overtime tied at 61.

During the overtime period, Clinton County ran out of steam and Russellville completely took control.

The Panthers took the lead right out of the gate, its first lead since the score was 4-2 in the first quarter, and then went on a 9-2 run to lead 72-63.

The final seconds became a fouling game for Clinton County and the Dawgs managed to add several points to the board, but Russellville’s supreme shooting from the foul line made it impossible for Clinton County to take the lead.

Clinton County fell in overtime and ended its run in the All “A” Classic Tournament to Russellville, 78-72.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Summers 20

Gibson 17

Langford 15

Davis 9

Harlan 9

Clinton County 51

Russell County 39

The Dawgs traveled to Russell County Friday night to take on the Lakers in the final regular season district game of the season. With the win the Dawgs picked up the number one seed in the district tournament with a perfect 6-0 record.

During the first quarter, Clinton County posted 12 points compared to Russell County’s six for an early lead.

Both teams posted 10 points in the second quarter and with the six point advantage after the first quarter, saw the Dawgs lead a the half, 22-16.

After the half, Clinton County continued to keep control of the game. The Dawgs posted 15 points in the period to Russell County’s nine points to lead by 12, 37-25.

Both teams scored the same amount of points in the fourth quarter, but the previous three quarters by the Bulldogs proved to be the edge it needed to secure the win, 51-39.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Summers 14

Langford 13

Davis 12

Harlan 5

Gibson 5

Clinton County 66

Cumberland County 60

Tuesday night, January 10, the Dawgs hosted the Panthers of Cumberland County.

In the two team’s first meeting on December 13, Clinton County defeated the Panthers 77-57, but Tuesday night’s match up wouldn’t be as easy.

The Dawgs took control early in the first quarter, however, both teams were struggling to find points on the floor.

The Dawgs outplayed the Panthers early and grabbed a 15-7 first quarter lead.

Cumberland County cut the lead to five inside the first minute of the second quarter, but a basket by Seth Stockton pushed the Dawgs’ lead to seven, 17-10 at the 6:49 mark.

The Panthers scored four straight points to cut the lead to three points before a basket by Colin Langford added distance between the two teams.

Clinton County continued through the second quarter finding it harder and harder to score points.

During the final two minutes of the half, Stockton scored two points, Langford grabbed four points and Harlan hit one of two from the line to take a seven point lead into the locker room at the half, 30-23.

Clinton County came out after halftime and seemed to move better up and down the floor, but during the opening minutes Cumberland County cut the lead to three points on two baskets.

Kyle Choate scored a goal to extend the lead to five at the 6:10 mark, but a 4-0 run by the Panthers cut the lead to one point at the five minute mark, 32-31. Stockton made a goal at the 4:50 mark to grab a three point lead, but Cumberland County followed with a basket of its own to cut the lead back to one, 34-33.

At the 3:04 mark, Clinton County went on a scoring spree putting up 14 points to Cumberland County’s five to grab a 10 point lead at the end of the third, 48-38.

During the fourth quarter, Clinton County allowed Cumberland County to get back in the game and could never really put them away for good.

The Panthers scored 22 points in the period alone compared to Clinton County’s 18.

Clinton County kept a double digit lead throughout most of the period, but in the final minute Cumberland County tried to get back in the game. The Dawgs only scored two points in the final minute while Cumberland County posted six points, but as time ran out, Clinton County was on top, 66-60.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Langford 25

Gibson 8

Harlan 8

Davis 8

Stockton 7

Summers 6

Choate 4

Brett Gibson knocked down this three pointer during the first half against Cumberland County last week. The Dawgs won the game, 66-60.

Seth Stockton put up a shot in the lane during Clinton County’s home game against Cumberland on Tuesday, January 10. The Dawgs won that game and defeated Russell County on Friday for a perfect 6-0 district record.