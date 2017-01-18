Lady Dawgs advance to semi-finals





The Clinton County Lady Dawgs will move on to Wednesday’s game in the All “A” Classic Regional Tournament to take on Monroe County in the semi-finals after Monday night’s exciting win over Russellville.

The game ended with a last second shot by Macy Campbell that found its way through the hoop to give Clinton County the two point win, 38-36.

Clinton County 38

Russellville 36

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs will move on to the semi-finals of the 4th Region All “A” Classic Tournament on Wednesday against Monroe County after pulling off a surprising win at the last second Monday night against Russellville, 38-36.

The Lady Dawgs started out on fire in the first quarter and jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead.

Russellville finally got on the board, but with 2:40 on the clock, Clinton County had reached a six point lead, 10-4.

By the end of the quarter, Russellville had put four more points on the board, as did Clinton County to end the first period, 14-8.

During the second quarter, Russellville continued to struggle from the floor as the Lady Dawgs started to pull away. The Lady Dawgs put together an 8-2 run to lead by 12. By halftime, Russellville had managed to put four points on the board and kept the Lady Dawgs from scoring.

Clinton County led at the half, 22-14.

In the first part of the third quarter, both teams were dry from the floor. It wasn’t until the 5:20 mark when Russellville hit one of two from the line for the first points in the second half.

Allee Hopper scored a basket on a putback, followed by a three pointer by Rylee Stockton to grab a 10 point lead, 27-17.

By the end of the period, Russellville had closed to within seven points, 28-21.

Russellville continued to ad dpoints in the fourth quarter and by the 3:24 mark, had tied the score at 32.

Bree Boils went to the line and hit two of two to regain the lead, but Russellville answered and tied the score again, 34-34.

With 1:15 remaining, Boils hit a shot to regain the lead. Russellville then hit one of two from the line to trail by one with 50 seconds remaining. With 36 seconds left, Russellville hit one of two to tie the score at 36 all.

On the last play, Clinton County’s Campbell drove the lane and let a shot go with one second left. The ball went through the net giving Clinton County the win and allowing the Lady Dawgs to advance to Wednesday night’s game against Monroe County.

Clinton County moved to 7-12 with the 38-36 win against Russellville.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Campbell 16

Boils 6

Hopper 6

Polston 4

Stockton 3

A. Roberts 2

Flowers 1

Clinton County 18

Russell County 56

The Lady Dawgs traveled to Russell County last Friday to take on the Lady Lakers in the second matchup of the year.

During the first quarter, Russell County quickly took command of the game and put up 29 points in the first eight minutes as Clinton County only posted 10.

The second quarter wasn’t much better for the ladies in blue as Clinton County only hit one field goal as Sam Flowers hit a three pointer, and Bree Boils hit one free throw for four total points in the quarter.

Russell County managed to post 13 points in the second quarter to reach a halftime score of 42-14.

During the third quarter, Clinton County’s offense was obsolete, not scoring a single point during the eight minutes of play. Russell County put up eight points and both teams finish the third quarter with a Russell County lead, 50-14.

As the fourth quarter got underway, the deficit was too great for Clinton County to come back from. Russell County added six points to Clinton County’s four points in the final quarter for a 56-18 win over the Lady Dawgs.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Flowers 5

Hopper 4

A. Roberts 2

Campbell 2

Stockton 2

T. Moons 2

Boils 1

Clinton County 59

Cumberland County 66

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs hosted Cumberland County on Tuesday of last week and started off on fire on both offense and defense.

The Lady Dawgs opened the game with an 11-1 run that saw a couple three pointers and several field goals in the first six minutes of the game.

Cumberland County hit zero field goals in the first quarter, but managed to hit three shots from the foul line to give the Lady Dawgs a 14-3 lead to start the second quarter.

Clinton County’s hot hand didn’t make it long after the first quarter as Cumberland County put together a 13-0 run to take a two point lead at the 5:30 mark, 16-14.

Macy Campbell tied the score on a field goal, but a free throw and a basket by Cumberland County put the Lady Panthers up by three points, 19-16.

Allee Hopper hit one of two at the line, followed by a basket by Campbell to tie the score again, this time at 19-19.

Cumberland County jumped out to a five point lead at the 1:41 mark, but Clinton County battled back with a three pointer by Gabby Beaty to cut the lead to two points, 26-24.

The Lady Panthers finished the quarter with a 5-2 run to lead at the half, 31-26.

During the second half, Clinton County continued to struggle from the offensive end of the floor. By the 3:38 mark in the third, Cumberland County had reached a nine point lead, 42-33. By the end of the period, Cumberland County had reached double digits with a 51-41 advantage.

During the fourth quarter, Clinton County found new life. The Lady Dawgs went on an 12-3 run to tie the game at 54-54 with 3:14 remaining.

Cumberland County then went up by four points on two free throws and a field goal, 58-54.

Hopper hit a field goal at the 1:19 mark to cut the lead to two points, 58-56, but Cumberland County hit a basket of its own to move ahead by four 60-56.

The Lady Dawgs couldn’t pull ahead in the closing seconds, handing Cumberland County the victory, 66-59.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Hopper 16

Campbell 14

A. Roberts 12

I. Moons 6

Beaty 5

Stockton 5

Polston 1

Allee Hopper put up a shot during the first half of last week’s game against Cumberland County at The Castle. The Lady Dawgs lost the contest, 66-59.

Macy Campbell got a clear shot at a three pointer during the first half against Cumberland County Tuesday night of last week. Campbell finished with 14 points.

Alexis Roberts hustled after the ball during Tuesday’s game against Cumberland County. Clinton County took a commanding lead in the first quarter, but couldn’t hold on for the win as the Lady Dawgs fell, 66-59.