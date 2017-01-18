Highway Teams win first and fifth at Bible Quiz Tournament

The fifth Kentucky District Teen Bible Quiz of the 2016-2017 season was held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene. Two teams from Highway Nazarene Church competed in this round robin tournament with eight other teams. The Highway Way team earned first place overall in the tournament.

Highway Way is comprised of Eli Rains, Ethan Rains, Shaun Radford, and Sidney Alexander. The Highway High team earned fifth place overall in the tournament. Highway High is comprised of Blake Melton, Mattie Honeycutt, Saylor Hess and Lex Marcum. Four Highway quizzers also placed in the Top Ten. Individually, Blake Melton was third, Eli Rains was fourth, Ethan Rains was seventh, and Shaun Radford was ninth. The teams were coached by Teresa and Sid Scott.

Team members pictured above are, front row, left to right: Lex Marcum, Saylor Hess, Shaun Radford, and Ethan Rains. Back row, left to right: Blake Melton, Coach Teresa Scott, Mattie Honeycutt, Eli Rains, Coach Sid Scott, and Sidney Alexander.