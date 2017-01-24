School board meets Monday

Clinton County Board of Education held its first regular business session of 2017 Monday night with all members present except Goldie Stonecipher. Several items of business, as well as presentations were included on the agenda and it was also the first meeting attended by new board attorney Angie Capps.

Superintendent Charlotte Nasief first presented various gifts and a plaque of appreciation to all board members in observance of Board Member’s Appreciation Month.

Georgia Rigney, Director of Food Services presented the 2016-17 District Health and Wellness Plan and Report Card, which was approved unanimously on a motion by board member Jeff Sams.

Clinton County Middle School Principal Teresa Scott and Clinton County High School Principal Stacey Evans, respectively, then gave presentations and answered board questions pertaining to each school’s MAP and KREP data through December of last year.

After the principal presentations, board chairperson Paula Key and vice-chairman Kevin Marcum were re-elected to those positions for a two-year period retroactive to January 1, on motions by Marcum and Key, respectively.

Several consent items were then approved, including two previous regular board meetings.

The board also approved medical leaves, including a family medical leave for Teresa Boils through March 1; family medical leave for Gayle Cooksey through January 6; family medical leave for Melissa Tallent through February 28 and a medical leave for Tammy Brown through February 24.

Following approval of between meeting disbursements and paying of bills, the following school trips were approved:

* Overnight trip for the 6th grade basketball team to the state tournament January 20-22 in Lexington;

* Overnight trip for the 7th grade basketball team to the state tournament in Lexington January 27-29;

* Overnight trip for the 8th grade basketball team to the state tournament February 10-12;

* Overnight trip for the varsity cheerleaders to compete in the UCA National Championship at Walt Disney World in Florida February 10-13;

* A trip for Clinton County Middle School Cheerleaders to Russell County High School January 22; and,

* A trip for Clinton County High School History Club to the Parthenon in Nashville, Tennessee on February 8.

Board member Gary Norris questioned the Parthenon trip to Nashville, saying it was “a little vague” and questioned if there was an agenda of other places the students may be going while on the trip.

Superintendent Nasief said that in the future she would ask that more details about some of the trips be included in the requests made to the board for approval.

Finance Director Mike Reeves then gave the monthly finance report, as well as a brief overview of the 2017-18 draft budget, which was presented to the board at its work session the previous week. (Details of the work session can be found in a separate article this week.)

Board chairperson Key then gave the monthly personnel report, as follows:

* Certified hired: Brittany Adkins, preschool teacher at the Early Childhood Center (funded by Preschool Partnership Grant); Benjamin Prewitt, Agriculture teacher at Clinton County High School; Danielle Hicks, Academic Coach at CCHS; Kathleen Gregory, Guidance Counselor at Albany Elementary School.

* Classified hired: Sheila Ferguson, 3.5 hour custodian at Clinton County Middle School.

* Classified resignations: Faye Littrell, cook at CCMS; Brad Bell, Mechanic II-bus garage; Mitch Latham, assistant football coach at Clinton County High School.

* Substitute teachers: Jared Hunter, district-wide; James Davis, CCMS, CCHS and Clear Creek Academy.

The board, on a motion by Kevin Marcum, voted 3-1 to employ Chenoweth Law Office for legal services on an as needed basis. Board members Key and Sams also voted yes with Norris voting no.

The board then approved a shortened school day for a student with disabilities who attends Albany Elementary and for a student who attends Clinton Middle School; entered into a contract for non-resident pupils between Clinton and Cumberland County schools for the 2017-18 school year; and approved a contract with Sarah Stockton for the purpose of speech therapy in the amount of $50 per hour for the remainder of the current school year.

Eddie Tallent told the board that he had looked at different individuals for the position, but Stockton had the lowest rate to provide the service and noted she would only work approximately three hours per week. He also noted she did have insurance and all certification.

The board, on a motion by Key, approved Safe Schools online training for the purpose of Child Abuse and Neglect training, which is required for all employees and must be completed by January 31.

The training helps staff recognize signs of child abuse and neglect and reminds everyone that if they suspect abuse is taking place, they legally have to report it.

The board, on a motion by Norris, approved attendance of board members and superintendent to the Kentucky School Boards Association 2017 annual conference.

Superintendent Nasief then reported on school attendance for the past month, noting the overall average daily attendance in the district was 94.08 percent, which was up from 93.64 percent ADA for the same month a year ago.

Under superintendent’s report, she briefly discussed improved student behavior, work being done on the district’s evaluation plan and requested that educators get in touch with their state legislators and discuss the need for education to be fully funded, including restoring some lost SEEK funds to local school districts.

Under public comment, Walton “Chip” Haddix commended the superintendent and board, as well as finance director Reeves for doing a good job over the past four years.

Prior to adjourning the board entered into an executive session under KRS 61.810 for a hearing which may lead to the discipline or expulsion of a student. No announcement of any action taken was made.

The next work session of the board is scheduled for February 9 at 4:30 p.m. and the next regular business meeting is February 13 at 5 p.m., both at the Central Office board room and both are open to the general public.