Lady Dawgs advance, Bulldogs fall in All ‘A’ Classic regional

The Clinton Lady Bulldogs, shown above gathered around head coach Darrell Thompson during a time-out huddle last week, picked up an important win Monday night in the opening round of the All ‘A’ Classic regional tournament. The Lady Dawgs traveled to Russellville Monday and picked up a first round victory over the host Lady Panthers, 38-36, following a buzzer beating basket by senior Macy Campbell that resulted in the victory rather than an overtime period. As a result, Clinton County traveled to Monroe County on Wednesday night to face top-rated Monroe County in semi-final action, with hopes of eventually making it to Friday night’s championship game and of course a berth in the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament next week in Frankfort.

The Bulldogs weren’t as fortunate on Monday in their All ‘A’ tournament game, also against Russellville. After building a sizeable first quarter lead over the Panthers, the game went into an overtime period after a 61-61 tie at the end of regulation and Clinton County eventually lost the contest 78-72. Additional details are in this week’s Sports.