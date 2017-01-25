Dr. B.E. Eads, Jr.

Dr. Berry Elmer Eads Jr., age 88, of Somerset, died Friday, January 20, 2017, at his residence.

Dr. Eads was born in Monticello on September 20, 1928, son of the late Berry Elmer, Sr. and Ellen Davis Walling Eads. He married Grace Margaret Parker on May 8, 1953 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Dr. Eads practiced optometry for over six decades, including a practice in Albany, Kentucky for many years. During the time Dr. Eads and his family lived in Albany, he was involved in many local civic organizations, and was heavily involved with the Albany Lions Club.

He served his country in the United States Army Medical Corps, spending four years and six months during the Korean Conflict and later became a Major in the United States Army Reserve.

Dr. Eads is survived by his sons, Parker W. Eads (Katherine), of Louisville, and Dr. David M. Eads (Pamela), of Somerset;

He is survived by several grandchildren and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, January 24 at the Somerset First United Methodist Church. Burial was in Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello with Military Honors conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.

The family requests expressions of sympathy be given as donations to Somerset First United Methodist Church.

Somerset Undertaking Company and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.