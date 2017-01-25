NEWS travels to Rome, Italy with Leah Claborn

Leah Claborn is a senior biology major at Berea College. During her Christmas vacation, she was lucky enough to be able to travel to Italy (both Florence and Rome) with the KIIS Study Abroad Program. While visiting the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, she had this photo made with the Clinton County News. Leah is the daughter of Michael and Pina Claborn.

