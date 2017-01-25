Plans for spay/neuter clinic progressing

There has been some vast improvements to the make-up and coordination at the Tri-County Animal shelter over the past few months, and as an extension to that progress, Albany and Clinton County residents may soon see an added way to help keep their animals healthier, as well as alleviate some of the numbers of stray cats and dogs in the county.

Janet Brummett, Animal Shelter Coordinator, began the process of trying to bring a spay and neuter clinic to Albany a couple of months ago, and now with the help of a lot of volunteers, as well as a Board of Directors set up to oversee the operation, such a clinic may open as early as before the end of winter.

During an interview last week, Brummett said the board has now become 501(c)3 approved, meaning it has non-profit status and is working to open a clinic at the VFW Building on Hopkins Street in Albany when more volunteers and funding is put in place.

Brummett praised the VFW for donating their building for use for a clinic–which would be open two days per month and manned by volunteers–once in operation.

In exchange, she said volunteers had given the VFW building something of a ‘face lift’ with new paint donated by Potter’s Ace Hardware. She also said Clinton County Judge/Executive Richard Armstrong had allowed jail inmates to do the physical labor on fixing up the facility.

Currently, the newly created board is in the process of looking for and purchasing supplies needed to open the clinic–such as surgical lights, folding tables, crates, cages, pharmaceutical supplies, among others.

The new program is getting a lot of assistance from nearby Casey County, which has not only helped purchase some needed supplies, but given a lot of assistance and information on how to operate and manage a spay/neuter clinic.

Brummett said that once a clinic is open, they hope to offer the spay and neutering service to between 50 and 75 animals per day for each two days it is open each month and hopes to provide the service for not only Clinton pet owners, but surrounding counties like Cumberland, Pickett, Wayne and Russell.

Brummett noted the over-population of animals in the county and area and says she hopes providing the clinic will “help put a dent” in that problem. She also noted there were several health benefits for the animals as well that are spayed and neutered, and debunked the idea that some animals are too old to have the process done.

The clinic plans to offer the services at as low a cost as possible, which could be $25 per cat and $30 for dogs.

Veteranians have offered assistance for the clinic, both in the actual performance of the surgeries and as back-up assistants. All participants will be highly qualified to perform the spay/neuter clinic.

The spay/neuter clinic Board of Directors is made up of Brummett, who is also chairperson, along with Arica Collins, Janie Gibson, Kathleen Booher, Candace Vibbert (of Burkesville), and Charlotte Bertram Tuck, who takes care of the cats at the local animal shelter.

Brummett said the target time to have the clinic is early spring.

She also said that at least 12 educated volunteers are essential in running the operation and there will be a volunteer training meeting held before the clinic opens. She said that each volunteer who works the clinic will have a specific duty to perform during the surgery process, from the time an animal is dropped off until they are picked up.

Funding is still needed and donations are being taken to help get the clinic off the ground. An Albany Spay and Neuter account is now set up at First and Farmers Bank and donations may be mailed to the bank at 200 Washington Street, Albany, Kentucky 42602.

The official name of the clinic will be FURever Friends, Brummett said.

Brummett said it would take a minimum of $6,000 to begin and after that, the clinic should be able to operate on its own through the fee process, but right now, the new group is looking for donations, both area and out-of-state.

Brummett estimated other services, such as shots needed, including rabies, as well as chipping, worming, etc. could also be offered at a discounted price once the clinic is up and running.

She ended by stressing that not only having animals spayed and neutered could cut back on the over-population of stray animals, but also make your pet, regardless of age, much healthier.