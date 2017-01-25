Fiscal court begins year with more split votes

Clinton County Fiscal Court held its first regular meeting with all members on hand last Thursday evening, January 19. The one-hour and 10-minute session saw different issues being discussed and again, several “split” votes on issues that pertained to finances in one way or another.

The court did approve the monthly treasurer’s report, fund transfers and voted to pay “most” of the claims and bills. However, during discussion on claims and bills, there was a total of three motions made, with two of those resulting in tie votes among the six magistrates.

As has been the ongoing case for several months, the court split on paying for the work release inmates’ lunches. Magistrate Ricky Craig moved not to accept the lunch payments, with magistrates Mickey Riddle and Patty Guinn also voting in favor. Magistrates Hershell Key, Terry Buster and Johnny Russell voted no and judge/executive Richard Armstrong broke the tie with a no vote, meaning Craig’s motion failed and lunch would be paid.

Prior to the motion on inmate lunches, Craig also questioned the cost of the county’s new computer software that was installed around the middle of last year. Craig said the court was informed at the time of the new software purchase that it would save the county money, but instead was costing around $8,000 more annually.

County Treasurer Tuesday Davis and Occupational Tax Administrator Virginia Conner, however, defended the new software that is now in place, saying it was much more efficient and indicated it was saving money in indirect ways, other than the direct cost of the software itself.

Assistant County Attorney Gary Little also questioned whether or not there was any type of contractual agreement with the software company, noting if there was, the county may be subject to civil action. However, it was noted there was no contract associated with the software, but there was also a question as what would happen if the court voted not to pay the bill.

Following some discussion, Craig made a motion not to pay the software bill, which was seconded by Riddle, but failed on a split vote, with Guinn also voting in favor, Key, Russell and Buster voting no and judge Armstrong breaking the tie with a no vote.

Judge Armstrong then began discussion on an easement on property where a new outdoor warning siren will be installed. He said the easement was in the process of being drafted.

Attorney Little noted that the property owner had not yet supplied information that needed to go into the deed, but the easement itself, contingent on needed information put in the deed, was ready to be approved. Magistrate Guinn made the motion to approve the easement, pending information, including the description of the property, being written into the deed book at the courthouse. The motion passed by unanimous vote.

Solid Waste Coordinator Rick Stearns then reported to the court the news about the Division of Waste Management awarding the county $246,000 in 2017 for the clean-up of five illegal open dumps in the county, and at least one of them being a major dump. (A article on the dump cleanup grant was published in last week’s Clinton County News.)

Magistrate Key made the motion to approve the contract with the state for the funds, which passed unanimously.

It was also mentioned that the largest dump site cleaned up with 2016 year funding, which totaled some $240,000, was the Blue Ridge dump. Also, the county received an additional $19,000 in funding under the Litter Abatement program, which will be used to fund roadside litter pickup during the year.

Following the grant announcement, judge Armstrong noted to the court that the Solid Waste Coordinator was only paid $4,000 annually for those particular duties, but noted considering the amount of hours and time he actually put into the job, it only amounted to less than $5 per hour and recommended his salary be raised to $6,000 annually.

Magistrate Russell made a motion to grant the increase, which was seconded by Key and another three-three vote resulted with Buster also voting yes on the motion and Guinn, Riddle and Craig voting no. Judge Armstrong broke his third tie of the meeting with a yes vote.

Following the vote, there was a brief, unpleasant exchange between Stearns and magistrate Riddle, who apparently opposed the raise because Stearns is also an employee of the county road department. But, Stearns said during the exchange than anyone could work more than one job.

Judge Armstrong then discussed the state road aid discretionary funds, noting that of some 13 county roads turned into the state requesting funding for repairs, only two had been approved, with 11 being turned down.

Armstrong noted that the new administration had put in stricter guidelines for such road funding and recommended that magistrates pick a couple of roads in most need of repairs and the county would re-submit its request for funding later in the year.

Emergency Management Director Lonnie Scott then informed the magistrates that an ambulance had recently blown and engine and it would cost at least $16,000 to be repaired.

Scott said he had checked around online for a replacement ambulance with less miles and had found one, a larger, used ambulance from a vendor in North Carolina that had 123,000 for $15,300. The court voted unanimously to approve the purchase.

Animal shelter coordinator Janet Brummett then gave the court a progress report on the animal shelter, noting many improvements have been made to the shelter and the fact that many animals are now being taken by no-kill shelters from several areas. She noted new programs that have been put in place have “changed the perception” of the local shelter among animal rights groups and others.

Brummett is officially a part-time county employee with no benefits, at $8 per hour, but noted she put in about twice that many hours per week in doing her job.

Judge Armstrong also recommended she receive a raise, possibly up to a couple of dollars per hour but after a short discussion, magistrate Russell made a motion for .50 cent per hour raise for Brummett, which passed by a five to one vote, with Craig voting no.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, February 16 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.