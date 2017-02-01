Evelyn Shelton Guffey, 82, Albany, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at her residence. She was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, John and Dallas Shelton and a sister, Dorothy Drumwright.

She is survived by her husband, Tilmon Guffey; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and John Schmenk, Albany; three sisters-in-law, Gertie Shelton, Leta Kaye Shelton and Loretta (Bob) Lair, Monticello, Kentucky; special brother-in-law, Russell Guffey; nieces and nephews, Patricia (Jay) Hicks, Monticello, Kentucky; Melinda (Ray) Wiggins and Melissa Cross, Hermitage, Tennessee; Janet (Ed) Turner, Bon Airre, Georgia; Christina (Jonathan) Coomer, Monticello, Kentucky; Jim (Sherry) Guffey, Johnny (Judy) Schmenk, Albany; Bobby Lair, Monticello, Kentucky; also several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 27, 2017 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Jones officiating. Final resting place in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.