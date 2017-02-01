Edward Honeycutt, 86, Albany, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at his residence. He attended Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Lowhorn Honeycutt, and a daughter, Pamela Jean Honeycutt.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Honeycutt, Albany; three daughters and sons-in-law, Nell Grider, Tompkinsville, Kentucky; Sandra and Jeff Pharis, Albany; Shari and Alex Miller, Cave City, Kentucky; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Brenda Honeycutt, Glasgow, Kentucky; Donnie and Becky Honeycutt, Cave City, Kentucky; a step-daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Wendell Tallent, Albany; three sisters, Doris Lawrence and Mary Johnson, both of Glasgow, Kentucky; Jane Weaver, Greenville, Kentucky; three brothers, Eugene Honeycutt, Glasgow, Kentucky; Billy Honeycutt, Park City, Kentucky; Wayne Honeycutt, Hiseville, Kentucky: also 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Cox and Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.