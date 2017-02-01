Library Notes

by Gayla Duvall

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library? www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org.

Best Sellers: The Mistress by Danielle Steel; Below the Belt by Stuart Woods; Cross the Line by James Patterson; The Whistler by John Grisham; No Mans Land by David Baldacci; Two by Two by Nicholas Sparks; The Chemist by Stephanie Meyer; Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult; The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher; The Magnolia Story by Chip and Joanna Gaines; Killing of the Rising Sun by Bill O’Reilly.

February Library Programs:

* High school program on Fridays, February 10 and 24;

* Adult Book Club, Tuesday, February 7 at 9 a.m.;

Cooking Classes on Tuesday, February 28 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.;

* Horizon Adult Day Care on Tuesdays, February 7 and 21.

The library will be closed on Monday, February 20 for President’s Day.

You never know what you’ll find at the public library!