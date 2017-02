The Clinton County News traveled to Jamaica and the Camen Islands last week with Mary Parrigin and her two daughters, Phyllis Scofield and Kathy Thrasher and her son-in-law, Danny Scofield. All sailed to Jamaica on Carnival Cruise and all had a wonderful time of fun and relaxation and enjoyed lots of good gospel singing and preaching every day of the trip. “God is good, all the time.”