Valentines play at Good Neighbors Theatre

Good Neighbors Theatre has a special Valentine treat for the community–a two person play entitled Love Letters, written by Angela Sloan of Albany, a lady of many talents. Angela has both acted and directed several productions at GNT

This program will only run two nights and should be a real delight with Montana Daniels Dishman and Seth Hart from the Monticello, Kentucky area as the only two characters. Both have also performed on the GNT stage before.

Performance dates are Saturday, February 11 at 7:00 PM and and Sunday, February 12 at 2:00 PM. Plan an evening with your sweetheart and include the performance at the theatre located at 8780 Highway 111 in Byrdstown, TN.

In “Love Letters” Montana Daniels Dishman as Sarah and Seth Hart as Stephen portray two people going through letters they have received from each other and letters they never sent to each other. They have known each other since they were in grade school and have always cared deeply for one another, but each has let those emotions remain hidden.

Finally, as they sit together going through stacks of letter to one another, they reveal their true feelings through the letters that have never been sent. The letters sent show only the surface of their relationship, while the letters never sent show how they have really felt all these years.

Ticket Prices are $10.00 plus tax/adult and $8.00 plus tax/child between three and 12 years of age. Lap babies two and under are free.

Tickets will be available January 23 at the Byrdstown-Pickett County Chamber of Commerce. All pre-reserved tickets must be paid for at the time the reservation is made.

Stop by the Chamber located at 1005 Highway 111. The Chamber’s phone is 931-864-7195.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Good Neighbors Theatre ticket booth on the night of the performances. All ticket sales are final. Unused tickets are non-refundable.

To purchase by mail, please mail the following information with payment to: Good Neighbors Theatre, PO Box 493, Byrdstown, TN 38549. Name, phone, email, number of adult tickets at $10.98, number of child tickets at $8.78, and total amount enclosed.

Also indicate the performance you want to attend: February 11 or 12. All reservations by mail must be received three days prior to selected date. Please provide a complete list of names/dates of all ticket holders for the reservation.

Tickets for mail-in reservations are held for Will Call at the GNT Ticket Booth on the night of the performance/s you select.

Those requiring special assistance must indicate their need at the time reservation is made. Make checks payable to GNT at P.O. Box 493, Byrdstown, TN 38549. Messages may be left at 931-864-4569.