With a healthier lifestyle the main focus, 21 Day Challenge is counting down





The Clinton County Cooperative Extension Office is sponsoring a 21 Day Fitness Challenge. The first meeting and weigh-in was held Monday night and had a great turnout for the first night.

People who signed up for the program will weigh-in weekly on Thursdays at the Albany/Clinton County Wellness Center or at the Clinton County Extension Office from January 30 to February 23.

Participants were given a schedule, point system guide, including weekly mini challenges and daily physical activity challenges.

Extra points will be awarded for those who attend “Too Fit to Quit Thursday” educational lessons. Those programs will be held at 5 p.m. during the duration of the challenge.

Christy Nuetzman Guffey, Family Resources and Sciences agent at the Clinton County Extension Office said Monday night’s turnout was very pleasing.

“I think it went well. It was a new opportunity to do our traditional weight loss and nutrition programs. Having it there at the wellness center will help,” Guffey said. “It’s a shorter version than what we are used to, but if it’s successful we will turn around and do another one. To see how well we can get our program running, we may kick off another 21 Day Challenge at the first of March.

Christy Nuetzman Guffey, above spent time explaining the 21 Day Challenge to those who attended Monday night’s meeting at the Wellness Center.

At right, Stacy Smith, Nutrition Education Program Assistant, right, measured height, weight and body mass index on those who signed up to participate in the 21 Day Challenge. Jennifer Stearns was one of 35-40 people who signed up Monday night at the Wellness Center.