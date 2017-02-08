Library Notes

By: Gayla Duvall
What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library. www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org.
Best Sellers: Never, Never by James Patterson; The Mistress by Danielle Steel; Below the Belt by Stuart Woods; Cross the Line by James Patterson; The Whistler by John Grisham; Two by Two by Nicholas Sparks; The Chemist by Stephanie Meyer; Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult; The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher; The Magnolia Story by Chip and Joanna Gaines; Killing of the Rising Sun by Bill O’Reilly; Hidden Figures by Margot Shetterly.
February Library Programs:
* Home School program: Fridays, February 10 and 24;
* Cooking Classes, Tuesday, February 28, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.;
* Horizon Adult Day, Tuesday, February 21.
The library will be closed on Monday, February 20 for President’s Day.
You never know what you’ll find at the public library!