CCMS Academic team competes in Governor’s Cup

The Clinton County Middle School Academic Team participated in the 2017 Regional Governor’s Cup Competition at Monroe County on Saturday, February 4. Evan Little placed 4th in Arts and Humanities written assessment. He will advance to state Governor’s Cup in Louisville, KY on March 11-13. Clinton County Middle School also won the Katherine C. Hume Sportsmanship Award. Academic Team coach is Danielle Hicks and the Future Problem Solving coach is Ashley Braswell-Shelton.

Pictured above are the team members, who are, back row, left to right: Evan Claborn, Alex Duvall, David Guffey, Moriah Moons and Jake Boils; Middle row, left to right, Coach Danielle Hicks, Devin Huckaby, Claire Guffey, Katie Jones, Ethan Rains, Eli Rains, Adam Dillon Whittenburg, Hailey Cole, Sadie Moons and FPS Coach Ashley-Braswell Shelton, front row,left to right, Emma Tompkins, Ashton Daniels, Rachel Antle, Loren Little, Sami Criswell, Ryan Bair and Evan Little.