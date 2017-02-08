Making healthy choices just got easier and more affordable for Clinton County residents

If the idea of eating nutritious food seems expensive and difficult, it may be surprising to learn it can be affordable and simple to live a healthy lifestyle.

The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service makes the healthy choice the easy-and-affordable choice for Kentuckians.

Through the Nutrition Education Program’s Healthy Choices for Every Body series, participants focus on building a healthier plate, preparing easy meals that taste great and saving money on groceries.

“Our goal is to help Clinton County residents eat better for less,” said Brooke Jenkins-Howard, curriculum coordinator for the Kentucky Nutrition Education Program. “We provide simple ideas folks can incorporate at home to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with their families.”

Through a series of free classes, participants receive tips and resources for making healthy lifestyle changes, recipe cards and motivation to make improvements for their bodies.

A new series will be kicking off on February 16, 2017 at the Clinton County Cooperative Extension Office at 5:00 p.m.

Class registration is open through Monday, February 13th, by contacting the Clinton County Extension Office at 606-387-5404 or emailing stacy.smith@uky.edu.

Kentuckians can gain additional support to make healthy and affordable choices by following the Kentucky Nutrition Education Program’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook/kynep.

For more information, residents can find their local UK Cooperative Extension Service at http://clinton.ca.uky.edu/.