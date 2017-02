The Clinton County High School student body voted and awarded Emma McClellan, left, daughter of B.J. and Tammy McClellan the title of Sweetheart Princess Monday night. She was escorted by Seth Stockton, far left, son of Randell Stockton and Paula Stockton. Voted in as Sweetheart Queen was Bailey Gibson, middle right, daughter of Mark Gibson and Amy Gibson. She was escorted by Jamison Summers, far right, son of Joe and Michelle Summers.