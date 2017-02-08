Remembering Robbie…

An afternoon of basketball action was featured Saturday at Clinton County High School as 10 teams took part in the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic

The event, in memory of Robbie Davis who died last summer, raised funds for the Robbie Davis Foundation that will provide financial support, mentoring and other opportunities for underprivileged area athletes.

In the photo above, Mike Davis and Amy Young, siblings of Robbie Davis, addressed the crowd during the Clinton County-Holmes contest. At left, the back of one of the t-shirts used Saturday to commemorate the event.