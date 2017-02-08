‘Pink Out’ night recognizes survivors, collects over $700 for Relay effort

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life held its annual “Pink Out” night at Clinton County High School Monday night during the boys’ varsity game against McCreary County.

During the event, the Albany/Clinton County Chapter collected $706.75.

“Last year, in Clinton County, American Cancer Society helped 23 patients, 11 of whom were newly diagnosed. ACS provided 118 nights of free or reduced cost lodging for 11 patients,” Amanda Messer, ACS Community Manager said. “In Clinton County last year, ACS provided more than 30 patients and caregivers with information when they called our 1-800 number.”

Top photo, several cancer survivors were on hand to be recognized during Monday night’s “Pink Out” event at the high school.

Below right, Clinton County was also cited for being in the top 10 per capita for raising the most money for the American Cancer Society. Relay for Life Chair-Person Lorie Dalton and Public Relations Chair Lisa Smith accepted the award from Bailey Gibson.