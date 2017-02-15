Healthy Notes …

Ways that play can change your day

It doesn’t matter how you move, as long as you’re physically active. Move until you breathe hard or break a sweat and you will be doing great things for your body and physical health. Here are five changes you may start noticing today:

Sleep tight.

Being physically active will help you improve your sleep.

Fun Fact: Your body and your brain communicate constantly. By being physically active during the day your body can send the “I am tired” message instead of the “I am still awake” message when you are going to bed.

Improve your mood.

Physical activity can give you a better attitude and give you an extra energy boost during the day.

Fun Fact: Drinking a caffeinated beverage (like coffee, energy drinks or soda) does give you an energy boost, but it will wear off after only two hours and will usually leave you more tired than you were before. Exercise releases chemicals in your body that will give you an energy boost that lasts all day. So cut the calories of those energy drinks and get your body moving!

Fuel your brain.

Twenty minutes of physical activity before starting your homework can help you unwind from the day and improve your concentration.

Fun Tip: Try and schedule your workouts before you sit down to do your homework or keep a basketball or jump rope by your desk for a quick break to regain focus.

Bond with buddies.

Engaging in physical activity with your friends is a great way to bond with your friends and to even make new ones.

Fun Tip: Join a community sports team or organize your friends for an after-school game of pick-up. Not only will your workouts be more fun, but your friends will be counting on you to show up helping to make sure you don’t miss your 60 minutes.

Stretch your talent.

Make stretching part of your pre- and post- workout sessions. It can help improve your balance which in turn enhances your coordination and athletic performance.

Fun Fact: Most sports injuries can be prevented by maintaining flexibility. Ensure your time in the game and not on the bench by stretching every day.

All Clinton County students

recieve free breakfast and lunch

A friendly reminder ALL students in Clinton County School District will receive FREE breakfast and lunch.

Dance Fit is free every Wednesday

Clinton County Healthy Hometown Coalition is sponsoring Dance Fit every Wednesday, 5-6 pm at Albany Elementary School. April Burchett is the instructor. This is offered to anyone who wishes to participate at zero cost.

