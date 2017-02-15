Albertson completes diabetes educator certification

Kentucky became the first U.S. state to pass a bill requiring diabetes educators to have a license to practice diabetes education in the state. By requiring licensure, the Kentucky Board of Licensed Diabetes Educators ensures safe and competent diabetes education to all people in the state. The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is proud to announce that Vicky Albertson, RN, LDE has completed all requirements for this licensure. Vicky teaches diabetes education classes at the Clinton County Health Department.