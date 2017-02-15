As event date nears, Relay for Life beginning to look to schedule

The Clinton County Relay For Life event is now just two months away from taking place at the Clinton County High School, and local fundraising continues, but is close to winding down and gearing more toward the date of the event itself.

The Clinton County Relay For Life Committee volunteers continue to meet on a monthly basis in making preparations for the Relay and surrounding events, as well as continuing its fundraising efforts in the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer, which has touched almost every person in one way or another in Albany and Clinton County.

The local committee held its most recent meeting last Thursday night, February 9 at the Clinton County Extension Office and discussed several events and fundraisers that are still ongoing, as well as other means to raise money and hopefully meet their goal for 2017, as well as exceed the just over $50,000 raised in 2016.

Amanda Messer, Relay For Life area coordinator, reviewed past fundraising events and discussed several current fundraisers with those members and team captains that were in attendance.

A new fundraising event is the sale of luminaria lanterns which are on sale now for $25 each and catered not only to cancer survivors but the general public. The lanterns are being pre-sold now and will also be available for purchase on the night of the event in April.

The committee also reviewed some past events, such as “Pink Out” night events held during various Clinton County High School sporting events, most recently the basketball pink-out night which exceeded last year’s fundraising total with $706 being raised.

There will also be a “pink-out” at one of the spring CCHS baseball and softball games. And, each school is still doing various fundraising activities.

Something a little different this year will be the timing of the annual survivor dinner, which apparently will be held on a separate night other than the Relay event itself. A tentative date and location of April 18 at Peolia United Methodist Church was discussed, with a more concrete date and location to be announced later.

The event, open to all cancer survivors and volunteers, will likely be a catered event.

Over the next few weeks, prior to the March meeting and Bank Night, committee members will be seeking various sponsorships, with at least 14 or more sponsors–ranging from $100 to $1,000 being sought.

To date, there are six active Relay teams including Keystone Foods, CCHS, Clinton Middle School, Albany Elementary, the Early Childhood Center and CCHS Cheerleaders, with the possibility of more teams, including the Medical Center at Albany, to come on board.

This year’s Relay For Life theme is based on Disney movies and characters, with the theme title being “Hoping for a Happy Ever After.”

Volunteers are welcome, either in groups or individuals, and can join at any time during the year.

The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton County Extension Office and all team captains and anyone interested in the program are invited to attend.

For more information about the Clinton County Relay For Life, contact Messer or any committee member or log on to www.relayforlife.org/clintonky.