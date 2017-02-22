Jose Guadalupe Galvan, 85, Versailles, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2107 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Shelton Galvan, Versailles, Kentucky; five daughters and sons-in-law, Sheryl Galvan and the late Raul; Antonette and Tim Roberts, all of Versailles, Kentucky; Maria and Dennis Parrish, Lexington, Kentucky; Lupe and John Ford, Springfield, Kentucky; Juanita and Gary Feck, Nicholasville, Kentucky; four sisters, Ruth Macias, Josephine Becerra, Esther Galvan and Theresa Temple; four brothers, Raymond, Ted, Manuel and Bobby Galvan, all of California; a sister-in-law, Linda Guffey, Albany; also 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 20, 2017 at Talbott Funeral Home with Father Pepper officiating. Final resting place in Shelton Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.