William Teddy Tweedy, 60, Albany, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Thomas and Ruth Oseline Mills Tweedy.

He is survived by his wife, Sherl Tweedy; a daughter, Candice Tweedy; a son and daughter-in-law, Teddy and Samantha Tweedy, Jr.; three sisters, Martha Bolin, Shina Abbott and Janice Moreland; a brother, Danny Tweedy, all of Albany; and one grandchild, Jaylee Huddleston.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Boils officiating. Final resting place in Craig Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.