Trial dates set in three high-profile cases

Trial dates have been scheduled for three people charged with major crimes that occurred last year in the county, while a fourth person from Tennessee, who also faces charges here, has had his scheduled trial postponed.

The actions came during a session of Clinton Circuit Court held on Thursday, February 9 before Circuit Judge David L. Williams.

During a motion hour for Travis Slone, of Albany charged with manslaughter-first degree, judge Williams scheduled a three-day trial date from May 31 through June 2.

Slone, who was originally charged with murder but later indicted by a grand jury on manslaughter, is accused in the shooting death of James D. Guffey of Albany last September. The incident occurred just inside the Albany City Limits on Hwy. 738 (Wolf River Dock Road) following an altercation between the two men.

In January, judge Williams denied a bond reduction motion in the case. Slone is being represented by Public Defender Brad Shuffett.

Two co-defendants facing attempted murder and other charges, are now scheduled to stand trial, also in May.

Judge Williams set a two-day trial of May 23-24 for both Danny Joe Stearns and Lisa Sue York.

In addition to attempted murder, each defendant is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) $500 or more but less than $10,000 and first degree assault. Both defendants were arraigned on the charges in January.

The case against the two defendants stems from an incident that occurred in early November of last year when the pair is accused of stabbing, beating and robbing Bill Russell–including stealing his truck–in an incident that occurred on Bell Camp Road in the Piney Woods community.

Reports at the time indicate the defendants allegedly asked the elderly Albany man for a ride and they eventually wound up at that location where the attack took place. Both were arrested a short time later in nearby Clay County, Tennessee.

Russell, who received major stab wound and other injuries, survived the attack after having to walk almost a mile to a nearby house to seek help.

In the other case, a trial date was continued in the case against Ricky Lee York, of Celina, Tennessee. He had originally been scheduled to stand trial on February 13-14.

York is charged with three counts of attempted murder as well as first degree arson and four counts of second degree persistent felony offender. This is the second time a trial date has been changed as he was originally scheduled to stand trial last October.

York is charged for allegedly setting a home fire at a residence at 77 Old Kentucky Road in the Huntersville community of Clinton County. The attempted murder charge is the result of three family members being in the home at the time the fire was set.

Judge Williams did not schedule a new trial for York earlier this month but did set another pretrial conference for March 2 at 9 a.m.