Lady Dawgs hang tough but lose to Russell in opener

Bulldogs headed to championship game of

district tourney, then on to Diddle next week

The favorite time of the year for high school basketball fans arrived this week with the start of the post-season tournament stretch, and for Clinton County fans who traveled to Cumberland County High School Monday night, shown in the photo at right, the opening night held split results.

The top-seeded Clinton County Bulldogs advanced to the championship game of the 16th District Tournament after earning an 81-51 victory over Metcalfe County in opening round action Monday night in Burkesville.

With the win, Clinton County (21-9) will play in Friday night’s title game, at 7:00 p.m., facing the winner of a game played this Tuesday night between Russell County (6-23) and host Cumberland County (7-20).

Monday night’s victory in the opening round of district tournament play means the Bulldogs are guaranteed to advance to next week’s 4th Region Tournament played in Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

The 4th Region pairings will be determined by a drawing ceremony set to be held this Saturday morning at Warren East High School. Watch the Clinton County News Facebook page for results of the draw, including pairings and game times for next week’s 4th Region Tournament.

In the opening game Monday night, the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs saw their season come to an end with a 10 point loss in the opening round of the 16th District Tournament at Burkesville.

That loss came at the hands of top-seeded Russell County Lady Lakers, 53-43. The Lady Bulldogs used a deliberate, pass-filled style of play to hold the Lady Lakers at bay for much of the contest.

Clinton County controlled a five point lead mid-way through the third quarter before the top seeded Lady Lakers (23-7) managed to put together a 15 point turnaround to take the 10 point win.

The Lady Bulldogs’ 2016-17 season ended with a record of 9-22.

The Lakers will face the winner of Tuesday night’s second opening round contest between host Cumberland County and Metcalfe County.

The girls’ championship game is set to be played this Thursday night in Burkesville with a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

A detailed account of both Clinton County games from Monday night’s 16th District Tournament action appears this week on page 10.