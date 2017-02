A crowd of supporters, left, gathered in the CCHS cafeteria Friday night during the Basketball Boosters/WANY Radio Auction as Lady Bulldogs Alexis Roberts and Isabella Moons answered telephone bids. At one point, co-hosts Jack Flowers and Al Gibson, above right, watched and reacted to some of the antics that were going on during the event. Organizers report that about $6,000 was raised for the varsity basketball program during this year’s annual fundraising effort. Photos by Nick Irwin