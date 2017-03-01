Mark Anthony “Tank” Dalton, 55, Albany and formerly of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away Friday, February 24, 2017 at The Medical Center – Albany. He was the son of the late Andrew and Barbara (Wood) Dalton. He was an assistant lineman coach for the Clinton County football team, a school bus driver, as well as a general contractor, master plumber and electrician.

He is survived by his wife, Gina C. Dalton; a son, Takota Dalton, both of Albany; a daughter, Jennifer (James) Jones, Somerset, Kentucky; two brothers, Clarence Dalton, Detroit, Michigan; Keith (Charlotte) Dalton, Albany; three grandchildren, Jackson, Ava and Cora Jones; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Jacqueline and Thomas Dalton, Jordan (Jeremy) Whitlow, Keistan (Trevor) Groce, Keifer and Keilee Dalton.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Peolia United Methodist Church with pastor David Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Craig Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.