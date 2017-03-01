Somerset Community College Dean’s List announced

Somerset Community College recently released the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. The Fall 2016 semester concluded in December. In total, 607 students were named to the list.

Students from Clinton County were:

Joseph L Stockton, Agriculture Equipment Tech

· Lance Gregory Claywell, Associate in Arts

· Victoria Esther Mason, Associate in Arts

· Keisha Cheyenne Patrick, Associate in Arts

· Makayla Danielle Dalton, Associate in Science

· Haley Elizabeth Huckelby, Associate in Science

· Brandy Jolene Lee, Associate in Science

· Hunter Elaine Stevens, Business Administration

· Eli Edward Brown, Combination Welder

· Seychelle Grider Harlan, Cosmetologist

· Makayla Nicole Marcum, Cosmetologist

· Andrew Paul Sexton, General Occupational Technical Studies

· Daniel Joseph Duvall, Industrial Maintenance Technology

· Jarred D Wallace, High School Dual Credit

·Matthew Gregory Wells, High School Dual Credit

·Elainee Sue Parrigin, Practical Nurse

·Heather Kay Pierce, Practical Nurse

To be a member of the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes.