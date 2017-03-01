Clinton County ATC students receive Industry Recognizable Certification

Portable and stackable credentials enable Clinton County ATC students to begin building their career portfolio early and this is an advantage that many students at Clinton County Area Technology Center are taking advantage of this school year.

It is expected that more than 80 ATC students will receive an Industry Certification within their Career Pathway this school year. By acquiring industry certifications with labor market value as a high school student, graduating seniors get a head start as they can continue to build on these to access more advanced jobs and higher wages.

Employers, schools, and students can have confidence that the credentials they are working towards are recognized across the country and perhaps even around the world.

Industry Certifications Offered by Program

WELDING

AWS – Sense Certification

KY DOT Certification

BUSINESS

Assessment of Skills and Knowledge for Business (ASK)

Fundamental Business Concepts

Concepts of Entrepreneurship/Management

Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS)

IND. MAINTENANCE

NCCER – Electrical (Level 1)

NCCER – Industrial Maintenance Electrical

& Instrumentation Technician

Certified Production Technician

HEALTH SCIENCES

State Registered Nursing Assistant (SRNA)

Certified Pharmacy Technician

Medical Lab Technician

CARPENTRY

NCCER – Construction(Level 1)

AUTOMOTIVE

ASE Student Certification-Maintenance and Light Repair

Clinton County Area Technology Center students who have completed industry certifications by program include the following students (Individual photographs of these students are incomplete as some students were not available when the photographs were being made).

BUSINESS: Microsoft Office Specialists (MOS) Certification (Excel, PowerPoint,Word)

Jessica Burton, Keilee Dalton, Sidney Dominguez, Christy Sidwell, Frank Zheng

WELDING: 2-F (AWS) Qualification Certification

Cody Dyer, Devon Redman, Dylan Tuck, Jayden Wallace, Kamron Smith, Austin Edwards, CJ Smith, Keaton Cross, Eric Albertson, Zach Myers, Robert Cody Clark, Nick Bell

INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE: NCCER Electrical

Dennis Isaac Lee, Jessica Clark, Kyle Pruitt, Bishop Braswell

CARPENTRY: NCCER Construction

Corey Arms, Cody Burchett, Dakota Cowles, Austin Davidson, James Dicken, Christopher L Ferguson, Jaden Jones, Colin Langford, Brennan Marcum, Logan Scott, Joshua Shelton, Reed Sloan, Bryson Starns, Curtis York