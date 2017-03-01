Clinton County ATC students receive Industry Recognizable Certification

Portable and stackable credentials enable Clinton County ATC students to begin building their career portfolio early and this is an advantage that many students at Clinton County Area Technology Center are taking advantage of this school year.
It is expected that more than 80 ATC students will receive an Industry Certification within their Career Pathway this school year. By acquiring industry certifications with labor market value as a high school student, graduating seniors get a head start as they can continue to build on these to access more advanced jobs and higher wages.
Employers, schools, and students can have confidence that the credentials they are working towards are recognized across the country and perhaps even around the world.
Industry Certifications Offered by Program
WELDING
AWS – Sense Certification
KY DOT Certification
BUSINESS
Assessment of Skills and Knowledge for Business (ASK)
Fundamental Business Concepts
Concepts of Entrepreneurship/Management
Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS)
IND. MAINTENANCE
NCCER – Electrical (Level 1)
NCCER – Industrial Maintenance Electrical
& Instrumentation Technician
Certified Production Technician
HEALTH SCIENCES
State Registered Nursing Assistant (SRNA)
Certified Pharmacy Technician
Medical Lab Technician
CARPENTRY
NCCER – Construction(Level 1)
AUTOMOTIVE
ASE Student Certification-Maintenance and Light Repair
Clinton County Area Technology Center students who have completed industry certifications by program include the following students (Individual photographs of these students are incomplete as some students were not available when the photographs were being made).
BUSINESS: Microsoft Office Specialists (MOS) Certification (Excel, PowerPoint,Word)
Jessica Burton, Keilee Dalton, Sidney Dominguez, Christy Sidwell, Frank Zheng
WELDING: 2-F (AWS) Qualification Certification
Cody Dyer, Devon Redman, Dylan Tuck, Jayden Wallace, Kamron Smith, Austin Edwards, CJ Smith, Keaton Cross, Eric Albertson, Zach Myers, Robert Cody Clark, Nick Bell
INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE: NCCER Electrical
Dennis Isaac Lee, Jessica Clark, Kyle Pruitt, Bishop Braswell
CARPENTRY: NCCER Construction
Corey Arms, Cody Burchett, Dakota Cowles, Austin Davidson, James Dicken, Christopher L Ferguson, Jaden Jones, Colin Langford, Brennan Marcum, Logan Scott, Joshua Shelton, Reed Sloan, Bryson Starns, Curtis York