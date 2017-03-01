Court approves road funding; orders road signs

Clinton County Fiscal Court met in a brief special meeting last Wednesday afternoon with all members present accept Magistrate Patty Guinn.

There was only one item of business on the agenda, pertaining to state road aid money.

The court, on a motion by Magistrate Johnny Russell and seconded by Magistrate Ricky Craig, voted unanimously to approve a resolution with the Transportation Cabinet to accept $76,560 this year from the discretionary road fund.

The meeting was then adjourned.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.

In county news unrelated to the court’s call meeting, County Road Foreman Michael Craig told the Clinton County News late last week that the county had ordered some 100 new road signs, posts and materials to print road names on those signs.

The price tag to the county will be $6,800–or approximately $68 per sign.

Craig noted that the largest part of the need to keep road signs in stock, other than it being mandatory under the county’s Mapping and Addressing policies, was due to the high number of road sign thefts and vandalism, which seems to be an ongoing problem.

Craig noted that road signs, which are not only required, but are also needed on every county road to help guide emergency personnel, especially ambulance drivers, fire department and law enforcement to a particular road in case of an emergency. He added that stolen signs are definitely a safety hazard for any resident in need in an emergency situation.